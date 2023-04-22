scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Mbappe hits twice to power PSG closer to Ligue 1 title

By Agency News Desk

Paris, April 22 (IANS) Kylian Mbappe scored a brace as Paris Saint-Germain defeated bottom side Angers 2-1 to move another step towards a record 11th French top-flight title.

The defending champions sit atop the standings with 75 points after 32 games, 11 ahead of second-placed Marseille who have one game in hand and will travel to Lyon on Sunday, reports Xinhua.

Mbappe put PSG in front in the ninth minute, bundling Juan Bernat’s cross over the line. The French international added another before the break, latching on to a Messi through ball before rounding Paul Bernardoni and finishing into an empty net.

The 24-year-old, who had won the league golden boot in the past four seasons, is leading the scorers’ list again with 22 goals.

Despite everything going well for PSG in the first half, the underdog Angers pushed hard and even terrified Christophe Galtier’s team in the second as Sada Thioub managed to pull one back for the hosts in the 89th minute.

“As much as we were serious and clinical in the first half, like Lens last week, we took our foot off the pedal completely in the second half,” Galtier commented after the unconvincing win.

The capital team downed Lens 3-1 last week, ramping up their grip on the leading place of the table. But the performance couldn’t satisfy the head coach, maybe as well as their supporters.

“We have to show another face. We have a problem with consistency in matches,” Galtier added. “Nothing is done yet. It’s a long season, but we must insist that the team must be more consistent.”

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Sabalenka, Swiatek secure semis spots with comeback wins at WTA Stuttgart GP
Next article
Smriti Mandhana makes it to Sportico's Top 10 global female athletes by sponsorship value on social media
This May Also Interest You
News

Alec Baldwin manslaughter charge in 'Rust' shooting to be dropped

Technology

Seeing kids in India learn via tech makes my heart sing: Tim Cook (IANS Interview)

News

Snap signs new deal with music labels to boost Sounds library

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders

News

Dancing On The Grave: A powerful new true-crime docu-series

Technology

Odisha to train 1 lakh youth in future technologies

Sports

WTA Tour: Potapova defeats Gauff, faces Garcia in Stuttgart quarterfinals

Technology

HP prepares hybrid workplaces with new Pavilion PC portfolio in India

Sports

Barca's Sergi Roberto to miss rest of season with hamstring injury

News

Tina Datta talks about 'refreshing' content on the small screen

Sports

You'll only realise how much he's missed when he goes: Morgan on Dhoni

News

How Surilii in 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' draws from Tina Datta's day-to-day look

News

Balachandran Menon: The jack of all trades in Malayalam films and master too

News

Netflix grows engagement in India by 30% in Q1 2023 after price cuts

Sports

Militao suspension and Alaba hamstring possible problems for Real Madrid

Sports

IPL 2023: I am always involved in what needs to be done rather than thinking about result, says Dhoni

Technology

India's PSLV rocket lifts off with 2 Singapore satellites

News

'Acting helps me learn new things daily', says 'Udaan' star Rajat Barmecha

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US