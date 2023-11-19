Men's ODI WC: Travis Head, Maxwell, Smith call it unbelievable and amazing; Hazlewood says 2023 win bigger than 2015

Ahmedabad, Nov 19 (IANS) Australia’s players on Sunday described it as “unbelievable” and an “amazing feeling” while pacer Josh Hazlewood called it an achievement bigger than their triumph in 2015 after they defeated India in the final to win the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023.

Adjudged Player of the Match for his superb century that helped his country reach 241/4 in 43 overs chasing India’s 240 all out and lifting the crown for the sixth time in the history of ODI cricket, Travis Head described it as an “amazing day” as Australia came back from losing their first two games to win the title.

“What an amazing day! Just thrilled to be a part of it. It’s a lot better than seeing the World Cup on the couch at home (on his injury),” said Head, who joined the squad midway through the World Cup after recuperating from an injury.

Marnus Labuschagne, who scored an unbeaten 58 to help Travis Head guide Australia to victory, said it is the best achievement he has ever been part of

“What we’ve achieved today is unbelievable. It’s the best achievement I’ve ever been part of. India was the team of the tournament, but you knew if you play your best cricket, you have a chance. Our bowlers were sensational, and Travis put on one hell of a display. The way everything has happened is unbelievable. I’m lost for words. Two months ago, I wasn’t even in the one-day team in South Africa,” said a teary-eyed Labuschagne.

Glenn Maxwell, who guided Australia to a sensational victory against Afghanistan by scoring a double century to lead the team from 91/7 to victory, hitting the winning shot just felt amazing. “It was a bit of a slog (the winning hit) but it feels amazing. I sort of resigned to the fact that I wouldn’t have to bat but Heady (Travis Head) got out but what a win! It’s a bit different when you’re watching Heady taking on Bumrah. Marnus soaked up the pressure and was outstanding. Heady with his ball-striking was second to none,” said Maxwell.

Hazlewood said the win was bigger than their triumph in the 2015 World Cup. “I think it’s bigger than [2015 World Cup victory]. Great crowd, Indian fans are second to none. Tonight, we put it together when it counts,” he said.

Steve Smith described it as incredible performance. “It’s incredible and yeah it was just a great performance. The bowlers set the tone and the fielding was great this evening. Took the game on and kept playing to our strengths. Wasn’t the ideal start for us, but we had the belief. Fortunately, we were able to do that and Australia typically plays well in those [big] moments. Big year for us, also winning the Test Championship,” he said.

