Men’s ODI World Cup: Scoring three hundred in five innings is a pretty special effort: JP Duminy on De Kock

South Africa batting coach JP Duminy credited Quinton De Kock's performance in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup

By Agency News Desk
New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) South Africa batting coach JP Duminy credited Quinton De Kock’s performance in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup as a ‘pretty special effort’ after he slammed his third century of the tournament against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Earlier in the tournament De Kock has scored century against Sr Lanka 100, and 109 against Australia.

De Kock who is set to retire from ODI cricket after the World Cup is now the leading run-scorer of the tournament (407 runs)after his dominating 174 runs against Bangladesh leapfrogging Virat Kohli (354 runs).

“It’s easy to score a hundred and then sort of take a back seat, but every single day that he comes to training and the games that he has played so far, you know, scoring three hundreds in five innings is a pretty special effort,” Jean-Paul Duminy, South Africa’s batting coach, said on Tuesday night.

“Knowing the character that he is, he is certainly not going to rest on that. He has got great ambitions to go all the way and be a real strong performer for the team.”

South Africa’s hopes will likely hinge on the remarkable batting skills demonstrated by Quinton de Kock as they are about to encounter a challenging series of matches, with upcoming games against Pakistan, New Zealand, and the host nation and tournament favorites, India.

–IANS

