Mohun Bagan Super Giant sign Australian international Jason Cummings

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Mohun Bagan Super Giant have completed the signing of Australian international Jason Cummings on a three-year contract, the club announced on Wednesday.

“Jason Cummings is here,” wrote Mohun Bagan Super Giant on twitter along with the video featuring Australian footballer.

A senior campaigner with abundant experience in third-tier and second-tier leagues of England and Scotland respectively, Cummings has played the majority of his professional footballing career in the United Kingdom before switching to Australian side Central Coast Mariners in the winter transfer window of the 2021-22 season.

The forward is one of the most decorated players to join the Mariners, having been a two-time leading goalscorer, Scottish Cup winner, and Scottish second league champion with Hibernian FC.

“I have been observing Indian club football for the last few years. When Mohun Bagan Super Giant approached me, I started to inquire about the club and got to know about the rich heritage of this century-old club. Besides, this club has achieved the status of being the best club in India by winning the ISL title.

I am hopeful that I will help them add more trophies to their trophy cabinet in the upcoming three years,” said Cummings after signing on the dotted line.

Cummings recent exploits with Central Coast Mariners helped them lift their second-ever A-League title. The striker stole the show as he scored a hat-trick in their final against Melbourne City FC. Cummings amassed 50 appearances for the Central Coast, netting 31 goals and supplying 12 assists during his time at the club.

His noteworthy performances earned him a call-up to the Australian national team in September 2022. Soon after, the 27-year-old made it to the Socceroos FIFA World Cup 2022 squad and featured in a solitary game in the side’s 4-1 defeat against France in their opening group stage game.

“Everyone knows how good of a footballer Jason is. He enjoys playing a highly attacking and pressing style of football, which perfectly aligns with my strategy. He possesses excellent ball control, creating space for others, and is clinical in front of goal. Another admirable quality of his is — that he is a perfect team player,” lauded head coach Juan Ferrando on Cummings’ attributes as a player.

“It is a huge thing that a current World Cup player like Jason Cummings has agreed to come to India. This demonstrates the impact of the ISL on the growth of Indian football,” he added.

The Australian becomes the second foreign addition to the Mariners’ side in the ongoing transfer window after the recent arrival of Albanian forward Armando Sadiku.

–IANS

ak/