scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Mohun Bagan Super Giant sign Australian international Jason Cummings

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Mohun Bagan Super Giant have completed the signing of Australian international Jason Cummings on a three-year contract, the club announced on Wednesday.

“Jason Cummings is here,” wrote Mohun Bagan Super Giant on twitter along with the video featuring Australian footballer.

A senior campaigner with abundant experience in third-tier and second-tier leagues of England and Scotland respectively, Cummings has played the majority of his professional footballing career in the United Kingdom before switching to Australian side Central Coast Mariners in the winter transfer window of the 2021-22 season.

The forward is one of the most decorated players to join the Mariners, having been a two-time leading goalscorer, Scottish Cup winner, and Scottish second league champion with Hibernian FC.

“I have been observing Indian club football for the last few years. When Mohun Bagan Super Giant approached me, I started to inquire about the club and got to know about the rich heritage of this century-old club. Besides, this club has achieved the status of being the best club in India by winning the ISL title.

I am hopeful that I will help them add more trophies to their trophy cabinet in the upcoming three years,” said Cummings after signing on the dotted line.

Cummings recent exploits with Central Coast Mariners helped them lift their second-ever A-League title. The striker stole the show as he scored a hat-trick in their final against Melbourne City FC. Cummings amassed 50 appearances for the Central Coast, netting 31 goals and supplying 12 assists during his time at the club.

His noteworthy performances earned him a call-up to the Australian national team in September 2022. Soon after, the 27-year-old made it to the Socceroos FIFA World Cup 2022 squad and featured in a solitary game in the side’s 4-1 defeat against France in their opening group stage game.

“Everyone knows how good of a footballer Jason is. He enjoys playing a highly attacking and pressing style of football, which perfectly aligns with my strategy. He possesses excellent ball control, creating space for others, and is clinical in front of goal. Another admirable quality of his is — that he is a perfect team player,” lauded head coach Juan Ferrando on Cummings’ attributes as a player.

“It is a huge thing that a current World Cup player like Jason Cummings has agreed to come to India. This demonstrates the impact of the ISL on the growth of Indian football,” he added.

The Australian becomes the second foreign addition to the Mariners’ side in the ongoing transfer window after the recent arrival of Albanian forward Armando Sadiku.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Transgender people at higher risk of suicide: Study
Next article
Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s ‘72 Hoorain’ lands in trouble
This May Also Interest You
News

Swastika Mukherjee and Tota Roy Choudhury headline hoichoi’s ‘Nikhoj’

Sports

Ashes 2023: Just Stop Oil protesters interrupt proceedings of second Test at Lord’s (Ld)

News

Now, son Anoop joins musical power couple Manj Musik & Nindy Kaur

Sports

Vamsi Merla Sports Foundation associates with J&K Tourism & Culture; to promote motorsports in UT

News

‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ to release on 29th June 2023

Sports

Ashes 2023: Protesters briefly disrupt play during second Eng vs Aus Test at Lord's

Technology

MG Motor India ends season 4 of Developer Programme, announces winners

Sports

Ashes 2023: Nathan Lyon becomes first specialist bowler to play 100 consecutive Test matches

Technology

Man credits Apple Watch fall detection for saving his life

Sports

Anti-doping program needed for E-sport athletes, says WADA vice president Yang Yang

News

Nicole Scherzinger engaged to boyfriend Thom Evans

News

Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s ‘72 Hoorain’ lands in trouble

Technology

Transgender people at higher risk of suicide: Study

News

Idris Elba refused to play James Bond after being put off by racism

News

Madras HC rejects interim injunction plea against Udhayanidhi Stalin movie ‘Maamannan’

News

Rashmika Mandanna begins shoot for Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2’

News

Raja Kumari visits children in Dharavi, donates new studio equipment

Technology

Zoom launches AI-based 'Intelligent Director'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US