MP's para swimmer, who crossed English channel, conferred Padma Shri

Bhopal, Jan 26 (IANS) Satendra Singh Lohiya, a 36-year-old Indian swimmer with 70 per cent disability, is among the four persons from Madhya Pradesh to be conferred with Padma Shri-2024.

A resident of Gata village in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, Lohiya went on to become one of India’s finest open-water swimmers, crossing the English Channel in 2018. He had completed the English Channel in 12 hours and 26 minutes, setting a new record.

Despite underdeveloped thigh bones that don’t allow him to straighten his limbs, Lohiya was a passionate swimmer from a young age.

He received the Vikram Award, the highest state-level sports award in Madhya Pradesh for swimming in 2014.

In 2020, he was awarded the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Sports award, the highest adventure sports award in the country.

Lohiya also won the National Award for Best Sportsperson in 2021.

