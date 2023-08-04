scorecardresearch
Nice to see a bat in Kane Williamson's hand, but not at level yet to play internationally, says Gary Stead

By Agency News Desk

Mount Maunganui, Aug 4 (IANS) New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said it is nice to see Kane Williamson back in the nets and facing deliveries with bat in hand on the road to recovery from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee.

At the same time, Stead added that Williamson’s batting and fitness levels are not right at the level to perform at the international level. Williamson had ruptured the ACL in his right knee while playing for Gujarat Titans in the opening match of IPL 2023 against Chennai Super Kings on March 31 in Ahmedabad.

“It’s nice to see him with a bat in his hand and hitting the balls again, albeit it’s not right at the level that he is to perform internationally. It’s set certainly on the road to recovery, and its huge silver linings in injuries and how you look at them, and to keep saying, ‘Hey, I am invested in this team, and I really want to keep playing for this team’, is magic to hear,” said Stead in a video released by New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

The right-handed batter had jumped up on the deep square-leg boundary and was successful in saving a six off a shot from Ruturaj Gaikwad. But Williamson landed awkwardly on his right leg and had to be carried off the field immediately.

He was then subsequently ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2023 and went back home to New Zealand in April for surgery, with his chances of playing the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, to happen in India from October 5 to November 19, being slim as of now.

Williamson is with the side in a training camp at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, before the team leaves for white-ball fixtures against UAE and England later in the month. On August 1, Williamson posted a short clip of him starting to practice his batting on Instagram.

“Great to see some of the guys and some of the new faces too. Looking forward to the team camp. Nice to have it here at home as well in the Mount (Maunganui) and get into some training and to just reconnect a little bit.”

“Nice to be on the bike, do fitness sessions on the bike, and progressing from the lower-level stuff that’s really, really controlled, to getting better with my movements and be able to incorporate some of the batting aspects, when you move your feet a little bit more. Yes, still a bit of work to do, so keep working hard, really,” said Williamson in the NZC video.

Williamson was his side’s highest run-getter in the 2019 Men’s ODI World Cup with 578 runs at 82.57, including two centuries and as many fifties. He was also adjudged Player of the Tournament as New Zealand lost in the Super Over to England after scores were tied in an unforgettable final at Lord’s.

New Zealand will be opening their 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup campaign in a re-match of the 2019 final against England on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The final is also scheduled to be played at the same venue on November 19.

–IANS

