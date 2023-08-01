NZ skipper Kane Williamson commences batting sessions as ODI World Cup nears

Tauranga, Aug 1 (IANS) New Zealand’s white-ball captain Kane Williamson could be in line to make his comeback from a right-knee injury ahead of the Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 in India after posting a video of commencing batting sessions on his Instagram account.

In the short clip of him batting in the nets posted on his Instagram account on Tuesday, Williamson captioned the post as, “Nice to be back in the nets with the bat in hand for a few throws.”

Williamson had ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in right knee while playing for Gujarat Titans in the opening match of IPL 2023 against Chennai Super Kings on March 31 in Ahmedabad.

The right-handed batter had jumped up on the deep square leg boundary and was successful in saving a six off a shot from Ruturaj Gaikwad. But Williamson landed awkwardly on his right leg and had to be carried off the field immediately.

He was then subsequently ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2023 and went back home to New Zealand in April for surgery, with Williamson and others in the team hopeful of a slim chance of him featuring in the marquee event in India from October 5 to November 19.

Williamson was his side’s highest run-getter in the 2019 Men’s ODI World Cup with 578 runs at 82.57, including two centuries and as many fifties. He was also adjudged Player of the Tournament as New Zealand lost in the Super Over to England after scores were tied in an unforgettable final at Lord’s.

His possible return to the team in time for the ODI World Cup would be a major boost for the Blackcaps, who have been in great form in ICC tournaments lately – two 50-over Men’s ODI World Cup Final appearances in 2015 and 2019, inaugural World Test Championship winners in 2021 and in the same year, they were also the finalists of the Men’s T20 World Cup.

New Zealand will be opening their 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup campaign in a re-match of the 2019 final against England on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The final is also scheduled to be played at the same venue on November 19.

