scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

NZ skipper Kane Williamson commences batting sessions as ODI World Cup nears

By Agency News Desk

Tauranga, Aug 1 (IANS) New Zealand’s white-ball captain Kane Williamson could be in line to make his comeback from a right-knee injury ahead of the Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 in India after posting a video of commencing batting sessions on his Instagram account.

In the short clip of him batting in the nets posted on his Instagram account on Tuesday, Williamson captioned the post as, “Nice to be back in the nets with the bat in hand for a few throws.”

Williamson had ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in right knee while playing for Gujarat Titans in the opening match of IPL 2023 against Chennai Super Kings on March 31 in Ahmedabad.

The right-handed batter had jumped up on the deep square leg boundary and was successful in saving a six off a shot from Ruturaj Gaikwad. But Williamson landed awkwardly on his right leg and had to be carried off the field immediately.

He was then subsequently ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2023 and went back home to New Zealand in April for surgery, with Williamson and others in the team hopeful of a slim chance of him featuring in the marquee event in India from October 5 to November 19.

Williamson was his side’s highest run-getter in the 2019 Men’s ODI World Cup with 578 runs at 82.57, including two centuries and as many fifties. He was also adjudged Player of the Tournament as New Zealand lost in the Super Over to England after scores were tied in an unforgettable final at Lord’s.

His possible return to the team in time for the ODI World Cup would be a major boost for the Blackcaps, who have been in great form in ICC tournaments lately – two 50-over Men’s ODI World Cup Final appearances in 2015 and 2019, inaugural World Test Championship winners in 2021 and in the same year, they were also the finalists of the Men’s T20 World Cup.

New Zealand will be opening their 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup campaign in a re-match of the 2019 final against England on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The final is also scheduled to be played at the same venue on November 19.

–IANS

nr/cs

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Swedish House Mafia ringtone pack now available on 'Nothing' smartphones
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Swedish House Mafia ringtone pack now available on 'Nothing' smartphones

Technology

Just 1 alcoholic drink daily can raise risk of high blood pressure: Study

News

Kartik Aaryan exudes pride as he dons 'India' blazer in 'Chandu Champion' first look

Sports

Ashes 2023: England will get better, tweak things along the way, says Ponting

Technology

Vanguard slashes Bhavish-run Ola’s valuation by 52% at $3.5 bn: Report

Technology

Meta may launch AI-powered 'personas' next month

Sports

'Keeping my fingers crossed that Jassi doesn't get injured again', says Harbhajan on Bumrah's return for Ireland T20Is

Technology

Billionaire Jack Ma invests in fishery & agriculture startup

Technology

Short video app Chingari crosses 100 mn downloads on Google Play store

Technology

Online gamers from small towns seek withdrawal of 'punitive' 28% GST

News

Kangana Ranaut wishes to be paired opposite Vidyut Jammwal in action film

News

Prem on working with Vipul Amrutlal Shah: Made me feel like a star

News

For Vidisha Srivastava, quality matters more than quantity when it comes to friendship

News

Life comes full circle for Raftaar as he makes acting debut with comedy series 'Bajao'

Technology

Nintendo to launch next-gen console in 2024: Report

News

Cardi B mocked after microphone incident as her voice kept singing in background

Sports

Ashes 2023: Michael Vaughan believes Ben Stokes ‘will go down as England’s greatest ever captain’

News

Prabhas take fight to global mafia in 'Salaar: Part 1', exploring international boundaries

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US