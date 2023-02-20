scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Pat Cummins flies back home due to family health issues

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Australia captain Pat Cummins has flown back to Sydney due to a serious family illness but is expected to return for the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series in Indore.

The fast bowler was en route to Sydney on Sunday but is expected to be back in India to play the final two matches in Indore and Ahmedabad, Cricket Australia said on Monday.

Cummins led the Baggy Greens in their second Test defeat in Delhi, where India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after claiming an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with its six-wicket win in the second Test in Delhi. Australia lost the first Test in Nagpur by an innings and 32 runs.

However, changes are looming for the Australian squad after it fell 2-0 behind in the series.

David Warner’s fitness will be closely monitored after he was ruled out of the Delhi Test with concussion having also suffered a hairline fracture in his left elbow while batting in the first innings. Spin sensation Todd Murphy is also under an injury cloud because of a sore side.

The third Test begins on March 1 at Holkar Stadium in Indore while the fourth and the final Test will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from March 9 to 13.

Cummins is also the ODI captain with Australia set to play three-match ODI series against India following the conclusion of the four-Test series.

–IANS

bc/cs

Previous article
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ beats BAFTA wins record of ‘Cinema Paradiso’
Next article
Shehnaaz Gill gives Vaahiyat advice to Bhuvan Bam
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Narender storms into quarters of Strandja Memorial Int'l Boxing Tournament

News

'Adil's family refusing to accept me because I'm a Hindu', claims Rakhi Sawant

Health & Lifestyle

Odisha to set up eight new urban primary health centres

News

Rahul Bose opens up about his role in 'Taj – Divided by Blood'

News

Steven Spielberg hopes to break record of Portuguese helmer who made films till he was 106

Technology

Asia-Pacific most attacked region in 2022 for 2nd consecutive year

Sports

eISL Season 2 to kick-off on February 28; Final to be held in Delhi

News

'DNA World Tour': Backstreet Boys to perform in India in May

News

Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Ganapath' to release on Oct 20

Sports

Ben Stokes hints at leaving IPL 2023 early to prepare well for Ireland Test, Ashes

Sports

National Equestrian Championship gets underway at Amateur Riders' Club in Mumbai

Sports

National Equestrian Championship gets underway at Amateur Riders' Club in Mumbai

Sports

Senior Women Hockey National: Maharashtra, Le Puducherry, MP win

Sports

Senior Women Hockey National: Maharashtra, Le Puducherry, MP win

Sports

Shubhankar, looking forward to Indian Open, thrilled to have Manu for company on DP World Tour

Sports

Golfer Gallacher happy to be back to defend Indian Open title after almost four years

News

Ranbir Kapoor channels his inner Hrithik as he grooves on ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’

News

'Walking Dead' actor Jansen Panettiere dies aged 28

News

Abhishek Kapoor: It took 4 years to bring ‘Kai Po Che’ to audience

Sports

Opinion divided over holding Santosh Trophy knockouts in Saudi Arabia

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US