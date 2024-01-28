PGA Tour: Third top-15 finish for consistent Akshay Bhatia

La Jolla (USA), Jan 28 (IANS) Indian American golfer Akshay Bhatia logged his third Top-15 finish in four starts as he finished T-13 in the Farmers Insurance Open. He shot 2-under 70 to be 8-under for the week-a-week after missing the cut at the American Express Championship. He was T-13 at The Sentry and T-14 at the Sony Open.

Frenchman Matthieu Pavon made an 8-foot putt for a dramatic birdie on No.18 at Torrey Pines South for a one-shot victory in the Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday.

Pavon raised his arms in celebration and shouted before hugging his caddie after the putt rolled in as dusk began falling at the municipal course high above the Pacific Ocean. His only birdie on the back nine saved him from a playoff.

His final-round 3-under 69 put him at 13-under, one stroke better than Nicolai Hojgaard. Pavon was two shots ahead of Stephan Jaeger, who led after the second and third rounds, and Nicolai Hojgaard and Nate Lashley.

Pavon, who was born in Toulouse, France, was playing in just his 11th PGA TOUR event. He has one victory on the DP World Tour and earned his PGA Tour card through the Race to Dubai PGA Tour Eligibility Rankings.

Aaron Rai was T-33 and Sahith Theegala who was second at the Sentry was T64 this week.

