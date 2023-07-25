scorecardresearch
Philippines beat New Zealand to take first Women's World Cup win

By Agency News Desk

Wellington, July 25 (IANS) The Philippines sealed their first FIFA Women’s World Cup win in their second game, as they shocked co-hosts New Zealand 1-0 in Group A, here on Tuesday.

New Zealand had just picked up their first victory in this campaign after a 1-0 victory over Norway in the opening game, while the Philippines had been beaten by Switzerland 2-0 in their first-ever World Cup match, Xinhua reported.

In Tuesday’s game, the home side were aggressive from the start but it was the Philippines that broke the deadlock in the 24th minute as Sara Eggesvik won back possession and whipped in a cross for Sarina Bolden to head home.

The Football Ferns continued their dominance after the break with Jacqui Hand hitting the post before her goal was disallowed as Hannah Wilkinson wandered offside in the build-up.

In a desperate bid to avoid a defeat, New Zealand poured forwards in the dying minutes, and Grace Jale was close to equalizing but saw her volley denied by Olivia McDaniel.

New Zealand’s fortunes will be decided by their final group match against Switzerland, while the Philippines take on Norway.

–IANS

ak/

