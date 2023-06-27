scorecardresearch
‘Please don’t forget’: Ishan has a request for Shubman Gill

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) Stylish Indian batter Shubman Gill recently went to Parc des Princes, the home-ground of Paris Saint-Germain, a popular football club that plays in the Ligue 1, where he also got the team’s jersey with his name on the back.

He uploaded a video and thanked the football club for having him. The young cricketer captioned the video and wrote, “Tour le parc des princes.”

To this, left-handed batter Ishan Kishan had a hilarious response to Shubman’s post. He asked his teammate to bring the PSG shirt to the West Indies.

Kishan wrote, “Shirt leke West Indies aa jana bro (take the shirt along with you to the West Indies. Please don’t forget.”

Team India is scheduled to play two Tests, three One-Day-Internationals (ODIs), and a five-match T20 International series against hosts West Indies, starting from July 12.

