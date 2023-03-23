Poland defender Bereszynski to miss Euro 2024 qualifier against Czech Republic

Warsaw (Poland), March 23 (IANS) Napoli and Poland defender Bartosz Bereszynski will miss Friday’s UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier in Prague against the Czech Republic due to an injury suffered in Monday’s training, Poland’s team manager Jakub Kwiatkowski confirmed on Thursday.

The first match of the qualifying campaign will be the debut of the new Poland coach, Portuguese Fernando Santos, who replaced Czeslaw Michniewicz in charge. The 68-year-old has a difficult start in Poland as some players are injured, reports news agency Xinhua.

“He left the pitch and went for examinations. These showed a ligament strain in the knee. It could have ended much more seriously, but it’s still bad luck. Bereszynski will be ruled out for two weeks,” Kwiatkowski explained.

Santos sent an emergency call to Panathinaikos defender Tymoteusz Puchacz, who has already joined the team.

–IANS

bsk