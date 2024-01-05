Friday, January 5, 2024
WorldSports

Poland's Marciniak named world's best referee of 2023

Szymon Marciniak of Poland was named the 2023 Men's World Best Referee by the International Federation of Football Historians and Statistics (IFFHS) on Thursday

By Agency News Desk
Poland's Marciniak
Poland's Marciniak _Pic courtesy news agency

Warsaw, Jan 5 (IANS) Szymon Marciniak of Poland was named the 2023 Men’s World Best Referee by the International Federation of Football Historians and Statistics (IFFHS) on Thursday

The 42-year-old Pole won the award with 175 points, followed by Daniele Orsato of Italy with 95 and France’s Clement Turpin with 64, reports Xinhua.

Marciniak had also won the 2022 award after his performance officiating the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

In 2023, he refereed the UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan in Istanbul.

“It was a great year with beautiful matches and good decisions, but as it happens in refereeing, there were also decisions that should have been better,” said Marciniak.

“I give thanks to my team, my family and all friends for always and everywhere supporting me. I wish a happy new year to all football fans. Remember that there is no football without referees, so respect us,” he concluded.

–IANS

Previous article
Ngamaleu replaces Mughe in Cameroon AFCON squad
Next article
Test cricket needs turbo-fuel to exist
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.