Premier League: Chelsea and Manchester City share spoils in 8-goal thriller

London, Nov 13 (IANS) Chelsea and Manchester City played out an instant Premier League classic as it ended 4-4 at Stamford Bridge after Cole Palmer’s stoppage-time penalty against his former club.

It was the first Premier League match to feature four equalising goals since Liverpool and Arsenal’s iconic 4-4 draw in 2009.

City took the lead on 25 minutes on Sunday night, with Erling Haaland sending Robert Sanchez the wrong way with a penalty, awarded for a foul on the Norwegian by Marc Cucurella, reports Premier League website.

City’s lead only lasted four minutes, however, with Thiago Silva heading in from Conor Gallagher’s corner to level.

Chelsea then went in front in the 37th minute through Raheem Sterling, who tapped in at the far post from Reece James’ cross for his first goal against his former club.

Haaland was denied a second after his low strike was saved by Sanchez, but Manuel Akanji did level in first-half stoppage time. It only took two minutes of the second half for the fifth goal of an incredible match, Haaland bundling in at the far post after Sanchez could only palm Julian Alvarez’s cross into his path.

Chelsea fought back once again, and Ederson could only parry Gallagher’s long-range strike into the path of Nicolas Jackson, who took a touch before slotting past the Brazilian to make it 3-3 with 20 minutes remaining.

The chances continued to flow at both ends, with Malo Gusto missing a glorious opportunity to put Chelsea back in front, curling his shot over the crossbar.

A breathless encounter continued as City retook the lead on 86 minutes through Rodri, whose strike from just outside the penalty area took a deflection off Thiago Silva before going in.

But in the fifth minute of stoppage time, Chelsea were awarded a penalty for a foul on substitute Armando Broja by Ruben Dias. Palmer stepped up and tucked his spot-kick beyond Ederson to bring a fitting finale to a pulsating contest.

Incredibly, in his 882nd game as a manager, it is the first time a Pep Guardiola side has both scored and conceded four goals in the match.

It was only the fifth match in Premier League history to see as many as four equalising goals scored, after Everton v Leeds in October 1999, Charlton v West Ham in November 2001, Spurs v Reading in December 2007, and Liverpool v Arsenal in April 2009.

