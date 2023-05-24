scorecardresearch
PSV Eindhoven head coach Van Nistelrooy resigns

By Agency News Desk

The Hague, May 24 (IANS) With one round of matches remaining in this season’s Dutch Eredivisie, PSV Eindhoven head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy resigned on Wednesday, citing a lack of support.

PSV stated that the board of directors had had several discussions about internal affairs over the past few days and had a meeting with Van Nistelrooy on Tuesday evening. At that time it was decided, according to PSV, to keep the focus on the match against AZ, with further talks to be held after the end of the season.

However, on Wednesday morning, Van Nistelrooy told the first-team squad and coaching staff that he would be stepping down with immediate effect, due to “a lack of support within the club”, a Xinhua report said.

At the request of the board, assistant coach Fred Rutten will now take charge against AZ on Sunday in Alkmaar. PSV still needs one point to secure second place behind champions Feyenoord, which would mean a ticket to the qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League. PSV is currently three points ahead of Ajax, who plays FC Twente on Sunday

Van Nistelrooy took over as head coach of PSV in July 2022, having signed a contract for three years. He replaced Germany’s Roger Schmidt, who left for Portuguese side Benfica.

–IANS

ak/

