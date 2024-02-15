HomeWorldSports

PVL Season 3: Bengaluru Torpedoes reign supreme over Kolkata Thunderbolts

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, Feb 15 (IANS) Bengaluru Torpedoes began their campaign in the third season of the Prime Volleyball League with a 16-14, 14-16, 15-13, 15-10 win over the Kolkata Thunderbolts at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Thursday.

Rahul delivered his super serve special as Kolkata took early control. Skipper Ashwal Rai joined the party and Bengaluru found little answers for Kolkata’s aggressive serves. But coach David Lee showcased his tactical mindset, switching play to Srajan, who brought Bengaluru back with powerful serves. Showcasing his magic along the lines, Thomas Heptinstall, who was named Player of the Match, nudged Torpedoes marginally ahead.

Kolkata turned to Vinit Rai, who served up solid gameplay to turn the tables again. The passing from Kolkata improved as the game went on, while Torpedoes hurt themselves with unforced errors. The topsy-turvy battle turned into a contest between the outside hitters with Vinit going against Heptinstall.

Coach David’s high-risk, high-reward strategy paid rewards as Heptinstall made the most of his height advantage, splitting the gap between two Kolkata blockers. Vinit continued to remain a threat in Kolkata’s corner, despite blockers Srajan and Mujeeb trying to block attacks from the middle. Onur Cukur added more spark to Kolkata’s attacks with brilliant passing. But Torpedoes maintained their discipline in defence, and with a thrilling super point, picked a stunning win.’

–IANS

bsk/

