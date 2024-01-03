Thursday, January 4, 2024
Raducanu moves to Australian Open main draw after Lauren Davis' withdrawal

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu has moved into the main draw at the Australian Open after American Lauren Davis withdrew from the tournament due to injury.

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu has moved into the main draw at the Australian Open after American Lauren Davis withdrew from the tournament due to injury.

“Lauren Davis (USA) has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to a shoulder injury. Emma Raducanu (UK) takes her place in the main draw,” an X post from Aus Open read.

Having been sidelined with injuries since April, Raducanu marked a triumphant return to competition on Tuesday at the ASB Classic. Unfortunately, at the Australian Open’s entry deadline in December, her protected ranking was not high enough to secure her direct main draw entry.

But, due to multiple main-draw withdrawals, such as those of French Open finalist Karolina Muchova, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, Irina-Camelia Begu, Caty McNally, and now Davis, Raducanu is fortunate to avoid the qualifying tournament and moved into the main draw.

The Briton is set to play her first Grand Slam tournament since last year’s Australian Open.

The first Grand Slam of the season begins in Melbourne on January 14.

