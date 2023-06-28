Raynier joins FC Goa; Bengaluru FC sign Damjanovic; Lachenpa extends Mumbai City FC stay

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa have acquired the services of former Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC midfielder Raynier Fernandes on a multi-year deal, the club announced the signing through their social media handles on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old, who recently helped Odisha get their first taste of silverware with the Super Cup win, was also a key figure of the Mumbai City team that won the ISL and the League Winners’ Shield double in 2021.

This is FC Goa’s fifth signing of the window as the Indian international joins fellow national team stars Rowllin Borges, Sandesh Jhingan, and Udanta Singh. Exciting young speedster Boris Singh, meanwhile, joined earlier this week.

The midfielder joins former Mumbai City and India teammate Rowllin Borges who arrived earlier this month to Goa. And now alongside the likes of young Brison Fernandes, Ayush Chhetri, and the experienced Brandon Fernandes will form a strong Indian core in midfield.

Raynier kick-started his footballing career with the academy team at Air India FC, from where he secured a move to Mohun Bagan ahead of the 2016-17 season. His time with the Kolkata outfit saw the 27-year-old impress in the I-League as his team finished third.

While at Mohun Bagan, Raynier also got his first taste of continental football, when he played in the AFC Cup for the Mariners. Two years later, he also earned his first cap for the Indian national team, starting in a famous 1-0 win over Thailand.

By then, he had also completed a switch to Mumbai City FC, eventually wrapping up his maiden season in the ISL with two goals and an assist. The 2020-21 season ended spectacularly for the Mumbaikar, winning both the League Winners’ Shield and the ISL Trophy in a rare double. The following season saw him make five appearances in the AFC Champions League for the Islanders.

For FC Goa, the signing of Raynier Fernandes represents another step forward in the right direction as the Club aims to make a strong impact in the upcoming season.

Bengaluru FC have announced the signing of Montenegrin centre-back Slavko Damjanovic on a one-year deal that runs through to the end of the 2023-24 season. Damjanovic, who most recently turned out for Mohun Bagan Super Giant, was part of the side that won the ISL title, and was previously part of Chennaiyin FC in 2021.

Born in Niksic, Montenegro, part of the erstwhile Yugoslavia, Damjanovic turned out for Montenegrin clubs Celik Niksic, Mogren, Sutjeska Niksic and Mornar, before moving to Serbia and playing with Spartak Subotica and Backa 1901. Damjanovic went on to have stints in South Africa, Hungary, and Uzbekistan before signing for Chennaiyin FC in 2021.

Damjanovic, who stands at 6’2, has 29 ISL appearances to his name across two seasons, and scored his only league goal in February 2023, when he opened the scoring in the Kolkata derby as ATK Mohun Bagan won 2-0 against East Bengal.

Slavko is the first of the Blues’ foreign signings ahead of the new season, with the club having already announced the arrivals of winger Halicharan Narzary and goalkeeper Vikram Singh.

Mumbai City FC goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa has tied down a three-year contract extension with the Islander, keeping him at the club until May 2026.

Born in Sikkim, Lachenpa began his career with the youth side of Shillong Lajong, where his tenacity earned him a prompt graduation to the first team. A move to Real Kashmir followed in 2019, where Lachenpa was adjudged the best goalkeeper in the Hero I-League, before arriving at Mumbai City FC in 2020.

Lachenpa made his debut for the Islanders’ in incredible circumstances — the then 23-year-old came off the bench in the 2020-21 Hero ISL semi-final penalty shootout against FC Goa — with his heroics helping Mumbai City reach their first ever ISL Final.

In his debut season with the Islanders, Lachenpa won the ‘double’ and went on to cement his spot in the starting XI in the following season in the ISL and at the AFC Champions League. Lachenpa featured in 5 out of 6 games at Asia’s premier club competition, keeping two clean sheets and winning the Man of the Match on one occasion in Mumbai City FC’s historic Champions League campaign.

Chennaiyin FC bid adieu to midfielder Prasanth Karuthadathkuni who leaves the club after representing the club for the 2022-23 season, the club announced his departure through their social media handles on Wednesday.

The midfielder racked up 15 appearances for the two-time ISL champions and registered a goal and an assist in the 2022-23 season.

Making his ISL debut with Kerala Blasters FC, the 26-year-old was one of longest serving players in the Blasters’ squad before he made the switch to southern rivals Chennaiyin FC ahead of the 2022-23 season.

–IANS

cs