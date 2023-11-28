Real Kashmir glide to comfortable victory at home

Srinagar, Nov 28 (IANS) Real Kashmir FC earned their second straight win in the I-League 2023-24 with a comfortable 4-0 triumph over Inter Kashi at the TRC Football Turf on Tuesday.

Local boy Mohammad Inam opened the scoring for Real Kashmir in the 30th minute. Portuguese defender Carlos Lomba doubled the Snow Leopards’ lead in the 66th minute, reports I-league.

Gnohere Krizo, who also scored in Real Kashmir’s 4-0 win against NEROCA last week, then added a third for his team in the 83rd minute. Ultimately, Mohamad Maksoud’s late strike five minutes into added time capped off an impressive win for Real Kashmir.

With the triumph, Real Kashmir moved to the third spot on the table with 12 points from six matches, while Inter Kashi are placed in the 9th position with seven points from six matches.

Real Kashmir FC will next play host to Aizawl FC on December 2, while Inter Kashi travel to Kalyani to face NEROCA FC on December 1.

–IANS

cs/