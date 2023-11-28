scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Real Kashmir glide to comfortable victory at home

By Agency News Desk

Srinagar, Nov 28 (IANS) Real Kashmir FC earned their second straight win in the I-League 2023-24 with a comfortable 4-0 triumph over Inter Kashi at the TRC Football Turf on Tuesday.

Local boy Mohammad Inam opened the scoring for Real Kashmir in the 30th minute. Portuguese defender Carlos Lomba doubled the Snow Leopards’ lead in the 66th minute, reports I-league.

Gnohere Krizo, who also scored in Real Kashmir’s 4-0 win against NEROCA last week, then added a third for his team in the 83rd minute. Ultimately, Mohamad Maksoud’s late strike five minutes into added time capped off an impressive win for Real Kashmir.

With the triumph, Real Kashmir moved to the third spot on the table with 12 points from six matches, while Inter Kashi are placed in the 9th position with seven points from six matches.

Real Kashmir FC will next play host to Aizawl FC on December 2, while Inter Kashi travel to Kalyani to face NEROCA FC on December 1.

–IANS

cs/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Hockey Punjab lifts 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023 trophy
Next article
Nargis Fakhri says her 'TatluBaaz' character uses her sensuality to her advantage
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US