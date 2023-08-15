scorecardresearch
SA20 season 2 to kick off on January 10 next year

By Agency News Desk

Johannesburg, Aug 15 (IANS) The second edition of the SA20 will begin on January 10, 2024, with defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape taking on Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in Gqeberha in the opener, the organisers said while unveiling the fixtures on Tuesday.

South Africa’s best talent, along with the world’s top cricketers, will feature in 34 matches across six venues around the country, culminating with the final on February 10.

Each team will host a home match in the opening week, bringing to life the fierce contests and city-based rivalries among the six Indian Premier League (IPL)-owned teams.

Following the season opener in Gqeberha on January 10, Durban’s Super Giants (DSG) host MI Cape Town in a coastal derby at Kingsmead on January 11 before Paarl Royals and last season’s runners-up Pretoria Capitals, face off at Boland Park on January 12.

The Wanderers will witness a bumper opening weekend when JSK and MI Cape Town go head-to-head at the Bullring on January 13 afternoon before the Sunrisers take on DSG at St George’s Park.

The fast-paced action then moves to the nation’s capital where the Pretoria Capitals welcome the Paarl Royals to Centurion for a new 15h30 Sunday start. MI Cape Town will host their first home match at Newlands on January 16 against Champions, the Sunrisers.

The League announced a new playoff structure for Season 2; with a Qualifier 1, Eliminator and a Qualifier 2 setting up the road to the Final.

The top two teams will play each other in Qualifier 1, followed by the Eliminator between the third and fourth-placed teams. The loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator will battle it out in Qualifier 2, for a chance to book their place in the Final, against the winner of Qualifier 1.

“All mid-week matches will now start at 17h30, giving fans an opportunity for a post-work and post-school feast of cricket during the week,” a media release from organisers said.

The fixtures were unveiled in the presence of SA20 League Commissioner, Graeme Smith, players from the franchise teams, key stakeholders and the media, here.

“With the Season 2 auction around the corner, the momentum is building, and we are thrilled to announce these fixtures. We have a jam-packed opening week of matches which will captivate fans around the country,” said Smith.

“We have been intentional in giving families, friends and our new fans an opportunity to watch as many matches as possible, with midweek fixtures starting from 17h30 and weekends providing prime summer evening viewing,” he said.

“It was fantastic to see all the fan support in year 1. Fans can mark their calendars and expect to see more of what they experienced last summer -the same vibe, entertainment and world-class international and local talent in Season 2,” Smith added.

All six franchises have named their preliminary squads and will finalise their 19-player roster at the auction on September 27.

–IANS

ak/bsk

