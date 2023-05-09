Sampdoria relegated to Serie B with four rounds to spare

Rome, May 9 (IANS) Sampdoria became the first team to drop to Serie B as the 2-0 away defeat to Udinese on Monday was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

The Blucerchiati, who famously won the Scudetto in the 1990-1991 season and claimed four editions of the Coppa Italia, have been struggling throughout the season both on and off the pitch. They managed only three victories while their financial problems worsened the situation, reports Xinhua.

In a must-win game on Monday, Samp conceded in the 9th minute as Roberto Pereyra chipped it over, before Adam Masina’s header put the final nail in Samp’s coffin.

With the defeat, Samp collected only 17 points after 34 rounds, 13 points from safety with four rounds remaining.

Also on Monday, Empoli beat Salernitana 2-1, and Sassuolo shared the spoils with Bologna at 1-1.

