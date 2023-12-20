Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Advertisement
WorldSports

Sleep, sleep, sleep: Guardiola sets out plan for Club World Cup final

By Agency News Desk

Jeddah, Dec 20 (IANS) Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said the focus for his team will be to rest ahead of Friday’s FIFA Club World Cup final with Fluminense.

City booked their spot in the final of the showpiece event with a 3-0 defeat of Japanese club Urawa Red Diamonds here at the King Abdullah Sports City on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Guardiola’s side are just one match from becoming the first English club ever to win five trophies in a calendar year.

Speaking after the match, the 52-year-old manager was adamant he won’t be working his players too hard in the interim.

- Advertisement -

“The plan is to sleep, sleep and sleep! This is our plan. Now we have to rest. They had one more day. We will have a day off, have dinner together and create an environment that the players know how important it is for the Club,” Guardiola was quoted by City’s official website.

“To be in this final you have to do incredible things like win the Champions League. This may be the only time we play this in our lifetime. We are there. Tomorrow we start to watch Fluminense and see them and try to do a good performance,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Guardiola also warned his players that there is still a huge hurdle to get over if they are to lift the trophy for the first time.

“We didn’t win it (FIFA Club World Cup). It’s the first time Manchester City are here. I represent this incredible organisation and Club and now we play the final against Fluminense. This is the last step – a title the Club doesn’t have. So we’ll go for it,” added Guardiola.

–IANS

bc/

Advertisement
Previous article
Man City reach Club World Cup final with 3-0 win over Urawa Reds
Next article
George Clooney says 'Friends' didn't bring joy to Matthew Perry
Advertisement
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.