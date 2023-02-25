scorecardresearch
Some things are more important in life than a game of cricket: Gillespie on Cummins' absence

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie said Test captain Pat Cummins should be given the chance to miss the remainder of the Test series against India, adding that some things are more important in life than a cricket match.

Cummins left India for his home in Sydney shortly after Australia’s six-wicket defeat in the second Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi to spend time with his sick mother, who is currently in palliative care. In his absence for the third Test, starting from March 1 in Indore, Steve Smith will be captaining Australia.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if we didn’t see him on this tour (again). If I was in charge, I’d probably just say to him, ‘stay at home’. With all due respect, the series is gone, we can’t win the series, and there are series coming up this year… moving forward, it might just be a really good opportunity for Pat Cummins to spend important time, precious time, with close family and friends.”

“What’s more important, spending time with your close family and friends and particularly your mum who’s gravely ill, or the fourth Test of a series that you’ve already lost? He’s already missing the third Test, for me it’s an absolute no-brainer.”

“It wouldn’t surprise me if behind the scenes they’ve already said to Pat, we don’t need you here in India for this Test series. Be a son. Be a brother, just be around your family. Family is the number one thing. Pat Cummins is a great bowler, no doubt, but some things are more important in life than a game of cricket,” Gillespie was quoted as saying by ABC Summer Grandstand radio on Saturday.

Through victories in Nagpur and New Delhi, India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match Test series and have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Gillespie, who was a part of Australia’s last successful Test series victory in India in 2004, admitted that the visitors had “clearly been outplayed” in the series till now.

“They’ll no doubt be disappointed. Yes, it’s been challenging conditions, but the Australians certainly need to find a way to get the methods right because they know they’re going to cop more spin. They’ve got to search for ways to improve that, and quickly if they are to turn this series around.”

Ahead of the Indore Test, despite Cummins’ absence and Josh Hazlewood being sent home due to a left Achilles injury, Australia’s pace-bowling department will see the return of left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Cameron Green after recovering from their respective finger injuries.

“It gives Australia an opportunity, they’ve got Mitchell Starc back fit and firing, they’ve got Cameron Green, they’ve got Lance Morris waiting in the wings, Scotty Boland – we’ve got the bowling there to cover,” concluded Gillespie.

–IANS

nr/bsk

