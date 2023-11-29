Sreesanth, Binny to play in 2nd edition of American Premier League amongst other International stars

Houston, Nov 28 (IANS) Former Indian cricketers S Sreesanth and Stuart Binny are set to play in the 2nd edition of American Premier League (APL) that’s going to take place in Moosa Cricket Stadium in Houston, Texas from December 19-31, 2023. The league that was sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC), in May this year and the USA Cricket board, will have around 40 international cricketers across seven teams.

Fast bowler Sreesanth and all-rounder Binny will be part of the Premium Indians team.

The 40-year-old Sreesanth who announced his retirement from all forms of domestic cricket in India last year said, “I am honoured to be picked by the Premium Indians. I am still very new to franchisee cricket eco-system outside of India so really excited about it. It would be a great experience to play in front of the American crowd in a new territory for the first time.”

Binny who held the record of the best spell by an Indian bowler in an ODI for 9 years (6 wickets for 4 runs against Bangladesh in 2014) till it was recently broken by Mohammad Shami in the ICC World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, said, “Now that my record is broken, I am keen to make some new records on International soil and give my best to Premium Indians and American Premier League. A T20 tournament in the US sounds like fun and I am looking forward to play against some of the best talent from the world.”

Upon signing Sreesanth and Binny, Jay Mir, Founder and CEO of APL said, “It’s always a privilege to have Indian players playing in the league of your dreams, especially when you have players like S. Sreesanth and Stuart Binny. As the 2nd edition of APL is coming closer, we are on a pathway to bringing a cricketing revolution to the country and very excited to welcome some of the bigwigs of the world.”

–IANS

