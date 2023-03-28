scorecardresearch
Stokes to play as specialist batter in early stages of IPL 2023

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) England Test captain Ben Stokes will play as a specialist batter during the initial phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in order to manage his knee injury.

Stokes, who was signed for INR 16.25 crore by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), arrived in India last week and has been training with his new teammates. CSK will take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 opener on Friday.

Before leaving for the IPL, Stokes had a cortisone injection in his problematic left knee in order to manage the injury, according to BBC.

“He’s ready to go as a batsman from the start, the bowling might be waiting and see. I know he had his first very light bowl this week since he had his injections in his knee,” CSK batting coach Mike Hussey was quoted as saying by BBC.

“My understanding is he won’t be bowling much at all in the first few games of the tournament, or it might be a few weeks. Hopefully, we’ll get him bowling at some stage in the tournament,” he added.

During the second Test against New Zealand in February, Stokes faced difficulties due to his longstanding issue and did not even bowl. He also encountered difficulties with his knee while batting on the final day.

–IANS

bc/bsk

