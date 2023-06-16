scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Stuttgart Open: Tiafoe overcomes Musetti to reach semifinal

By Agency News Desk

Stuttgart (Germany), June 16 (IANS) Frances Tiafoe advanced to his maiden tour-level semifinal on grass as he moved past Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6-7(6), 7-6(4), 6-2 at the Stuttgart Open, here on Friday.

With his 25th win of the season, Tiafoe set a semifinal meeting against Hungarian qualifier Marton Fucsovics.

In an entertaining clash at the ATP 250, Tiafoe recovered from squandering three set points in the first set, holding his nerve in the second set before racing clear in the decider.

The American was aggressive off short balls throughout the two-hour, 42-minute clash, firing 45 winners to level his ATP Head-to-Head series against the 21-year-old at 2-2.

The third seed Tiafoe is chasing his third tour-level title and second of the season this week, having triumphed on clay in Houston in April. Tiafoe is making his debut in Stuttgart, with his best result on grass prior to this week runs to the quarter-finals at The Queen’s Club in 2018 and 2021.

The 25-year-old is up one place to No. 11 in the ATP Live Rankings and will break the Top 10 for the first time if he wins the trophy in Germany.

–IANS

bc/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Going through the grind of IPL 2023 will help become sharper for future matches: Mukesh Kumar
Next article
Actor Adarsh Gourav is also a trained Hindustani classical vocalist
This May Also Interest You
News

'Elemental' is work of many 1st and 2nd generation immigrants

News

Actor Adarsh Gourav is also a trained Hindustani classical vocalist

Sports

Going through the grind of IPL 2023 will help become sharper for future matches: Mukesh Kumar

News

Kangana Ranaut says Western culture teaches us to be not considerate

News

Bhojpuri star Ritesh Pandey plays RAW agent in 'Sanam Mere Humraaz'

News

Salman Khan promises nothing on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will go against Indian culture under his watch

Health & Lifestyle

Nutraceuticals products market in India to touch $18 million in 2025

News

'Adipurush' mockery of 'Ramayana', says PIL by right-wing org in Delhi HC

News

Salman Khan makes grand entry on double-decker bus for 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'

Fashion & Lifestyle

'Euphoria' star Jacob Elrodi spotted with girlfriend Olivia Jade Giannuli on Italy vacay

Sports

Ayush Chhikara signs three-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Sports

Youth Men's National Boxing C'ships: Rohit, Bharat and Krrish storm into quarters

Sports

Scott Edwards thinks a lot about the game, is a very good tactician, says Netherlands' Noah Croes

News

'Ek Mahanayak Dr. B.R Ambedkar' upcoming episodes to present journey of Ambedkar's graduation

Health & Lifestyle

Your contact lenses may be shedding microplastics

Technology

China-backed hackers exploited Barracuda zero-day to target govt: Report

Technology

Android malware mimics ChatGPT apps to target smartphone users: Report

Technology

This finance executive drugged, raped teen after targeting her on Instagram

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US