Tamil Nadu Premier League: Ba11sy Trichy signs khiladix.com as title sponsor

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) Sports news portal Khiladix.com has announced its partnership with Ba11sy Trichy as title sponsor, in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League, kick-started on June 12.

As part of the partnership, jerseys for all team players of the Ba11sy Trichy team will now bear the khiladix.com on the front side.

Speaking on the association, a khiladix.com spokesperson said, “We see enormous potential with cricket in Tamil Nadu and are using this opportunity to further our brand presence in the state. The partnership will help us reach out to our target group and engage with them proactively. We also appreciate the fact that TNPL serves as a platform for talented players, many from remote villages and towns, to find a place to exhibit their game.”

“The brand resonates with that sentiment through a heartwarming social media campaign called ‘Ovvoru urilum oru hero’ translating to ‘A Hero in Every Town’. We are certain that this season of TNPL has a lot in store and we look forward to leveraging the enthusiasm to strengthen our brand proposition.”

Contested by eight city-based franchise teams, the TNPL is a men’s Twenty20 league that is held annually in the state. The league was formed in 2016 by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association.

The final of the league of this season will be played on July 12.

The month-long league comprises eight teams including Ba11sy Trichy with Ganga Sridhar Raju as its Captain along with star player T Natarajan. Ba11sy Trichy is backed by Drumsticks Productions.

The league is available for viewing on Star Sports and Fancode.

