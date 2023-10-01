Tamil Nadu win IDCA T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf

Bhubaneswar, Oct 1 (IANs) Tamil Nadu Team won the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) 7th T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf 2023 organised here in association with Odisha Deaf Cricket Association (ODCA).

In the final match on Sunday, Tamil Nadu opted to field and restricted Andhra Pradesh on 58/6 overs in 10 overs. In reply, Tamil Nadu (59/3) chase down the target in 8 overs registering a 7-wicket win.

Speaking about the tournament, Sumit Jain, President, IDCA asserted: “It was a wonderful experience to be in Bhubaneswar with 19 teams coming from all over India for the first time to Bhubaneswar to participate in the 7th T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf 2023. Congratulations to the winning Tamil Nadu team & Andhra Pradesh runner up team. IDCA is grateful to all our support partners, all teams & officials sporting spirit who participated wholeheartedly in this maiden tournament in Bhubaneswar.”

Speaking on the occasion Sujeet Kumar, Member of Parliament congratulated and complimented the teams for their resilience and motivated them to bring the hearing impaired world cup to India, he also extended all support to the state teams for conducting hearing impaired tournaments in the state.

“Our endeavour & aim is to promote our social campaign for disability sport, ‘Cricket for a Cause’,” Roma Balwani, CEO, IDCA said.

–IANS

