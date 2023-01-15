scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

The players showed their character and tried their best: ATK Mohun Bagan's Ferrando

By News Bureau

Kolkata, Jan 15 (IANS) ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando was satisfied with his team’s goalscoring opportunities despite the result as his side lost to a solitary goal against Mumbai City FC in Matchweek 15 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 in the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, here.

The much awaited fixture was settled by a Lallianzuala Chhangte first-half goal. ATK Mohun Bagan came close to equalising on multiple occasions only for an inspired Phurba Lachenpa to guard the Islanders’ goal with grit and determination as the visitors took home full points, on Saturday.

The league leaders extended their position on top of the points table, having accumulated 36 points in 14 games, and became the first team to qualify for the playoffs. On the contrary, ATK Mohun Bagan stayed in the fourth spot with 23 points in 13 matches.

“It’s football, sometimes you win, draw or lose. The most important thing for me is the performance of the team is much better, we created chances to play. Of course, we are disappointed with the loss but in the second half, Mumbai City FC were not better than us,” Ferrando was quoted as saying by indiansuperleague.com.

Goals have dried up for Juan Ferrando’s men as the Mariners have the fewest scored the fewest goals in the top six (17). Ferrando wants the entire team to work as a unit rather than just depending on the attacking players in order to find the back of the net.

“One person is not the solution. The responsibility of scoring the goals is on all the 11 players on the field. I’ll repeat that for us, creating opportunities is the most important thing but honestly, the performance of Mumbai City FC’s goalkeeper (Phurba Lachenpa) was excellent. Sometimes you’ve to accept that one player is not the problem,” he said.

Ferrando reiterated that injuries have hampered the season for the Mariners with key players out of the equation for prolonged periods.

“We had six foreign players today. After the first game against Chennaiyin FC, we never used six foreign players. This was the first time that we were able to do that, and this is the first reason for me. The second reason is that we have a big problem that can’t be worked upon in training and that is injuries. Lots of players have a lot of injuries. It’s difficult to prepare the plan in the training and then you’ve nine players on the field, it’s not possible. I’m happy that the players showed character, they tried to do their best but it’s difficult to explain when Fardin (Md Ali Molla) played for 45 minutes and then he has a problem,” he stated

“It’s difficult when Hugo (Boumous) has problems with his shoulder or when players play with injections, it’s very difficult but I’m happy that they showed character and tried to give their best. In two weeks, we lost Pogba (Florentine), Joni Kauko, and Manvir Singh and we had problems with Rai (Ashish), we lost Engson (Singh), we lost Tangri (Deepak). The squad of September and the squad now is totally different. The solution is to work and support them. I’m happy that they are working hard in difficult situations. Next season it’s going to be different. What happens when we get all our injured players back? Because then the result would be different. When we played away against Mumbai City FC, the score was different. That’s all,” he added.

The Islanders earned their 11th win of the season and continued to dominate ATK Mohun Bagan as they added another victory to their charts against the Mariners. Yet to win a game against Mumbai City FC in the Hero ISL, Ferrando expressed how Mumbai City FC have different players who can decide the game on their own.

“When you play against a team that’s fighting for the Championship or when you’re playing against a team who is fighting for the top position, you’re going to have situations where one day the goalkeeper is going to be great. In the case of Mumbai City FC, one day you’re going to have the goalkeeper in form, some other day it can be Alberto Noguera or Pereyra Diaz, one day it can be Chhangte (Lallianzuala) or Bipin (Singh), they have a lot of players with high performances,” the head coach said.

ATK Mohun Bagan looked close to scoring in the second half only for Mumbai City FC’s custodian, Phurba Lachenpa, to keep his goal safe with several impeccable saves. The goalkeeper kept his sixth clean sheet of the season. The head coach added how the introduction of Lenny Rodrigues in place of the debutant Puitea (Lalthathanga Khawlhring) brought balance to the team.

“In the high press, we were facing some problems because when we decided to high press it was visible that it was new for Puitea (Lalthathanga Khawlhring) as he had only trained for five days with us. Sometimes Liston (Colaco) and Ashique (Kuruniyan) were not close to their wingers. That’s why I decided to bring Lenny (Rodrigues) in place of Puitea. He provided the balance in the high press. Lenny worked better with Hugo (Boumous) and Dimitri (Petratos). The team was much better when we pressed high, Mumbai City FC couldn’t find the spaces,” he concluded.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
Big achievement to win against a tough opponent, says Mumbai City FC's Buckingham
Next article
India U-17 head coach Bibiano Fernandes names 22-member squad for Dubai friendly
This May Also Interest You
News

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Todd Field recalls how Tom Cruise saved his film from Harvey Weinstein

News

Pamela Anderson says she never read letter from 'Pam & Tommy' star Lily James

News

Akshay posts first look of 'Selfiee', triggers remake debate

News

Sanjana Sanghi wraps up film alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu

News

Til ke laddu, khichdi and kites: Vidisha Srivastava shares Makar Sankranti memories

News

'MasterChef India' judge Garima Arora on challenges of being a female chef

Sports

It would be tough to write Rafa off at any point: John McEnroe

Technology

WhatsApp working on 'Block' shortcut

Technology

Software company CircleCi says hackers stole customers' data

News

'Pathaan' trailer screened on Burj Khalifa, SRK mouths dialogues

News

'Pathaan' trailer screened on Burj Khalifa, SRK mouths dialogues

News

As 'Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai' clocks 23 yrs, Hrithik's on-screen bro remembers time together

News

When only nature speaks in snow-marooned Manali villages

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Focused on improving the counterattack, South Africa aim to clinch victory against France

Technology

ChatGPT fools scientists by writing fake research paper abstracts

Sports

3rd ODI: Look at scoring runs on every ball when going out to bat, says Shreyas Iyer

Technology

Plastic recycling: CIPET to teach bodies latest reuse technology

Technology

Apple may release HomeKit architecture in iOS 16.3 beta

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US