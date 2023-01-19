scorecardresearch
This game has given me a lot and I don't want to relax, MI Emirates' Imran Tahir opens up on his game, CR7 celebration

By News Bureau

Abu Dhabi, Jan 19 (IANS) With five wickets in two matches for MI Emirates, South African veteran spinner Imran Tahir has proved that he is not done with cricket and that the job has just begun in the ongoing IlT20 league.

By his own admission, Tahir is a late bloomer but his passion for cricket and belief in his abilities has made him stay associated with the sport and play for one of the biggest T20 franchises in the world.

The 43-year-old proved his worth by taking five wickets in his first two outings in MI Emirates’ colours, and the job has just begun. Not the one to rest on past laurels, Tahir said he wants to prove that his age is just a number, and ensure that the hard work he has put in over the years isn’t wasted.

“It’s not easy at my age but I don’t consider age as a hindrance but rather bank on my talent and hard work. I want to respect the game, respect my teammates, and whatever team I represent, especially such a big brand like MI Emirates. I will give whatever I have with me. Hard work is the main key for me,” he assured.

Revealing the secret behind his motivation for hard work, Tahir said it’s the hunger for success that has kept him going and he wants to make the best use of whatever opportunities that comes his way.

“This game has given me a lot. Right from childhood, I wanted to become a good player, and when I have become one, I don’t want to relax because I got opportunities to play international cricket and the various leagues after the age of 33,” he was quoted as saying in a release on Thursday.

“I was almost 32 when I made my international debut, I know it’s late, but I didn’t want the opportunity to slip out of my hands. And that’s the motivation behind my hard work to continue playing. I am honest to the game, if I don’t have the hunger I won’t be playing,” he continued.

Another important aspect of his career that the seasoned campaigner highlighted was self-respect, something which he won’t ever compromise on. “Self-respect is a very big thing for me, and if I lose that among the fans, I don’t think I should continue playing,” he said.

Expressing his happiness being in the MI Emirates setup, Tahir said, “The MI Emirates gives me a family feeling. I am very happy, it’s an absolute honour to be associated with such a big brand.”

A feisty character with a celebration emulating football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, Tahir said it was his son’s wish. “My son is a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo. I started that in the England series and I’m happy to do that here too,” he quipped on a lighter note.

