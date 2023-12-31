Sunday, December 31, 2023
WorldSports

United Cup: Alexander Zverev leads Germany to 2-1 victory over Italy

Alexander Zverev kickstarted his 2024 season in style Saturday with twin victories at the United Cup here to spearhead Germany to 2-1

By Agency News Desk
United Cup Alexander Zverev leads Germany to 2-1 victory over Italy
United Cup, Alexander Zverev _ pic courtesy news agency

Sydney, Dec 31 (IANS) Alexander Zverev kickstarted his 2024 season in style Saturday with twin victories at the United Cup here to spearhead Germany to 2-1 win over Italy at Ken Rosewall Arena.

After a strong singles win over Lorenzo Sonego in which he did not face a break point, Zverev teamed with Angelique Kerber to win the deciding mixed doubles rubber 6-3, 6-0 over Sonego and Angelica Moratelli.

Earlier on Saturday night Zverev levelled the tie with a powerful 6-7(5) 6-3, 6-4 win Sonego, after Jasmine Paolini had given Italy a 1-0 lead, surviving a bout of cramps to defeat Kerber 6-4, 7-5 in the former World No.1’s comeback match from maternity leave.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Kerber was competing for the first time since Wimbledon 2022, having given birth to daughter Liana in February.

–IANS

bc/

Previous article
Juve finish 2023 calendar year with victory over Roma
Next article
Premier League: Late winner from Luiz takes Villa level with leaders Liverpool
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.