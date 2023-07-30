Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani joins Boca Juniors

Buenos Aires (Argentina), July 30 (IANS) Uruguayan veteran striker Edinson Cavani has joined Boca Juniors on a free transfer, the Argentine club said.

The 36-year-old agreed to a deal that runs until December 2024 after his contract with Spain’s Valencia was terminated 12 months early, Xinhua reported.

“We’re happy to have you home,” Boca said in a social media post alongside an image of the center forward on Saturday night.

Cavani scored just seven goals in 28 appearances for Valencia last season following his move from Manchester United last August. His career has also included spells with Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, Palermo and Danubio. He has been capped 136 times for Uruguay’s national team, scoring 58 goals.

Cavani could make his debut for the Buenos Aires giants in a home Copa Libertadores match against the Uruguayan side Nacional on August 9.

–IANS

ak/