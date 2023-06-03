scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Venezuela name Rincon, Rondon in squad for friendlies

By Agency News Desk

Caracas, June 3 (IANS) Sampdoria midfielder Tomas Rincon and River Plate striker Salomon Rondon were among 32 players named in Venezuela’s squad on Friday for friendlies against Honduras and Guatemala.

Manager Fernando Batista also included Inter Miami forward Josef Martinez, Girona midfielder Yangel Herrera, Santos playmaker Yeferson Soteldo and Real Valladolid midfielder Darwin Machis, reports Xinhua.

But there was no place for goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez, who is continuing his recovery from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Venezuela will meet Honduras in Washington on June 15 and Guatemala in Connecticut three days later.

Following is the Venezuela squad:

Goalkeepers: Joel Graterol (Panetolikos), Alain Baroja (Caracas), Rafael Romo (Universidad Catolica), Javier Otero (Orlando City).

Midfielders: Tomas Rincon (Sampdoria), Jose Martinez, Cristian Casseres Jr, Daniel Pereira (Austin FC), Yangel Herrera (Girona FC), Junior Moreno (FC Cincinnati), David Martinez (Monagas), Eduard Bello (Mazatlan), Samuel Sosa (Emelec), Jhon Murillo (Atletico San Luis), Jefferson Savarino (Real Salt Lake), Darwin Machis (Real Valladolid), Yeferson Soteldo (Santos), Romulo Otero (Aucas).

Forwards: Ernesto Torregrossa (AC Pisa), Alejandro Marques (Estoril Praia), Kevin Kelsi (Shakhtar Donetsk), Salomon Rondon (River Plate), Josef Martinez (Inter Miami).

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Yao Ming on list of FIBA Hall of Fame Class of 2023
Next article
Guerrero returns to Peru squad for friendlies
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Guerrero returns to Peru squad for friendlies

Sports

Yao Ming on list of FIBA Hall of Fame Class of 2023

News

Jyoti Madnani Singh reveals how she created a ‘Mumbaiya’ wardrobe for Santosh Sivan’s ‘Mumbaikar’

Technology

Now get most relevant Gmail search results on phone

Health & Lifestyle

Japan's fertility rate drops for 7th straight year

Health & Lifestyle

Despite fighting during shaky ceasefire, humanitarians deliver truckloads of aid: UN

Health & Lifestyle

Balasore train accident: 12-member medical team, multiple ambulances from Bengal rushing to accident

Sports

Why protecting WFI chief despite knowledge of misconduct with wrestlers: Congress, Trinamool ask PM Modi

Sports

French Open: Djokovic overcomes Davidovich Fokina challenge, advances to fourth round

Sports

Special Olympics Bharat athletes leave for Berlin Games 2023

Sports

French Open: Sabalenka cruises into Round of 16 with win over Rakhimova

Sports

Barca coach Xavi continues to insist he wants Messi back

Sports

FIH Hockey Pro League: India find redemption in 5-1 win against Belgium

News

Padma Lakshmi to hang up her apron as 'Top Chef' host after 20 seasons

Sports

Premier Handball League: Rajasthan Patriots look to take home advantage

Sports

KIUG 2022: Guru Nanak Dev narrows gap at the top with Panjab with four-gold day

Sports

Pollard, Narine, Russell, Pooran among Trinbago Knight Riders' retentions for CPL 2023

News

Stalin recalls how Karunanidhi called Ilayaraaja ‘the sage of music’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US