Venezuela name Rincon, Rondon in squad for friendlies

Caracas, June 3 (IANS) Sampdoria midfielder Tomas Rincon and River Plate striker Salomon Rondon were among 32 players named in Venezuela’s squad on Friday for friendlies against Honduras and Guatemala.

Manager Fernando Batista also included Inter Miami forward Josef Martinez, Girona midfielder Yangel Herrera, Santos playmaker Yeferson Soteldo and Real Valladolid midfielder Darwin Machis, reports Xinhua.

But there was no place for goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez, who is continuing his recovery from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Venezuela will meet Honduras in Washington on June 15 and Guatemala in Connecticut three days later.

Following is the Venezuela squad:

Goalkeepers: Joel Graterol (Panetolikos), Alain Baroja (Caracas), Rafael Romo (Universidad Catolica), Javier Otero (Orlando City).

Midfielders: Tomas Rincon (Sampdoria), Jose Martinez, Cristian Casseres Jr, Daniel Pereira (Austin FC), Yangel Herrera (Girona FC), Junior Moreno (FC Cincinnati), David Martinez (Monagas), Eduard Bello (Mazatlan), Samuel Sosa (Emelec), Jhon Murillo (Atletico San Luis), Jefferson Savarino (Real Salt Lake), Darwin Machis (Real Valladolid), Yeferson Soteldo (Santos), Romulo Otero (Aucas).

Forwards: Ernesto Torregrossa (AC Pisa), Alejandro Marques (Estoril Praia), Kevin Kelsi (Shakhtar Donetsk), Salomon Rondon (River Plate), Josef Martinez (Inter Miami).

–IANS

cs