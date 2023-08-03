scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Was certainly braver against Australia on purpose, says Zak Crawley on success in Ashes

By Agency News Desk

London, Aug 3 (IANS) England’s opening batter Zak Crawley believes that becoming braver against Australia on purpose, coupled with backing from coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes has been one of the big reasons behind his achieving success in the recently concluded Ashes.

Crawley ended the recently-concluded Ashes as England’s leading run-scorer with 480 runs in nine innings at an average of 53.3 and strike rate of 88.72. The opener’s place in the Test team was under threat after averaging 23 in last year’s home summer.

“I thought if I could put them under pressure a bit more, it might give me more of a chance. I was certainly braver against them, and that was on purpose. The pitches were good early in this series and thankfully it came off on a few occasions.”

“The messaging was always the same from them (McCullum and Stokes). So I decided to fully buy into it a bit more. To give myself the best chance of success, I was going to be braver in this (Ashes) series,” said Crawley to the Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club Podcast.

Crawley’s assured look in the Ashes came from the time when he smashed the first ball of the series from Pat Cummins through the covers for four at Edgbaston. With a magnificent 189 in the drawn Manchester Test as well as a fine 73 in the second innings at The Oval, Crawley credits his new positive batting mindset.

“It was certainly in the back of my mind that I wanted to be positive and if it was there to hit I was going to try to get it away because I thought it would send a really good message. I wasn’t going to swing at it wherever it is, because that would have been reckless.”

“But if it was in my area, I was going to try to put my hands through it. Luckily it hit the middle of the bat. I wanted to make an impression and show them that we were going to keep playing the same way. I am thankful it came off,” he added.

Crawley further revealed that he was battling demons of failure in his mind before the Ashes arrived, mainly due to his previous lean returns.

“I have always felt like I have netted well, and I couldn’t put my finger on why I could net well, and not score runs in the game. There have been times when I’ve felt badly out of nick in the game. I felt out of the nick in New Zealand. More the mental block, that fear of failure.”

“I didn’t have the right game plan against certain types of bowling, I couldn’t unlock that over a period of time. Thankful (that) I’ve done that over a series, and I’ll try to unlock some of the things I did in this series more often,” he said.

“It won’t always come off, there will be times I will get out early and it’ll look reckless. But if I play like that I think I’m better off. When I put pressure on myself I feel worse. I didn’t allow myself to do that this time,” he concluded.

–IANS

nr/bsk

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
From 'The Hunt For Veerappan' to 'Made in Heaven 2': 5 titles to watch this week
Next article
Adah Sharma on 'Commando' Prem: We were two kid on set with unlimited adrenaline
This May Also Interest You
Sports

India and Bengal batter Manoj Tiwary announces retirement from all forms of cricket

News

Nicolas Cage looks unrecognisable as balding man in upcoming 'Dream Scenario'

News

Arjun Kanungo worked for a year on 'Industry 2'

Technology

Zuckerberg takes 4,000 ‘unhealthy’ calories a day to offset activities

News

Lizzo's lawsuit reveals horrifying charges with corroboration from several witnesses

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar’s mom gets emotional and says, ‘Bacche ko rota dekhna acha nahi lagta, har maa fir roti hai’

Sports

Hasn't sunk in that I won't bowl another ball or hit another ball, says Stuart Broad

News

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet still dating contrary to rumours

Sports

National Motorcycle Racing: Stars under pressure from new generation of riders in Round 3

News

Pankaj Tripathi stands up to son's school administration in 'OMG 2' trailer

News

BLACKPINK's Jisoo dating actor Ahn Bo-hyun

News

Adah Sharma on 'Commando' Prem: We were two kid on set with unlimited adrenaline

News

From 'The Hunt For Veerappan' to 'Made in Heaven 2': 5 titles to watch this week

News

Ayushmann: Was huge risk to play someone who dresses up as girl & cause confusion

Sports

Australian Open: India's Sindhu, Srikanth storm into quarterfinals with easy wins

News

Salman shares adorable throwback picture of sister Arpita nibbling on his finger

Technology

Google's AI search to now show related videos

Sports

Hussain backs Anderson to find form, leave an impact on England’s Test tour of India

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US