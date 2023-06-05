scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

'We want to see healthy Rafa': Djokovic awaits return of formidable rival Nadal

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) Novak Djokovic expressed his wish for his formidable rival, Rafael Nadal, whom he has acknowledged as “one of the tennis world’s greatest legends,” to make a swift and complete recovery soon.

Nadal is expected to recuperate for five months after successfully undergoing arthroscopic surgery, which has kept Nadal sidelined since this year’s Australian Open, to check his left psoas muscle on Friday.

In his absence, Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are the favourites to win Roland-Garros this year.

On the other hand, Djokovic is searching for his third French Open title, which would see him go one Grand Slam ahead of Nadal in the all-time singles titles record on 23.

The 25-year-old Serb delivered his most comprehensive victory of the fortnight when he eased past Juan Pablo Varillas 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to reach a record 17th Roland Garros quarterfinal on Sunday.

“It was his birthday yesterday, and he announced that he got his surgery,” Djokovic said in his press conference after reaching the French Open quarterfinals, as quoted by Eurosport.

“I got one surgery in my career on the elbow, and I know how hard it is to get back. It’s just one of those things that you don’t want any athlete to go through. Sometimes I guess it’s necessary. For him it’s been several times now throughout his career.

“I don’t know what the severity of or the nature of his injury is, but, you know, if he got on a surgery table, it means there was no other solution. I really hope that his rehabilitation process can go well and that we can see him next season.

“I think that he’s so important for our game on and off the court, one of the greatest legends of tennis in the history of the game. We want to see healthy Rafa, no question about it, playing for what he has announced his last season. You know, hopefully he’s gonna be able to do that,” the Serbian said.

Djokovic will take on Karen Khachanov in the last eight in Paris on Tuesday.

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Beyonce splurges around $2,500 at Chicken Shop for her pop-up event
Next article
Ponting wants India to field both Ashwin and Jadeja in WTC Final
This May Also Interest You
News

As 'Dil Dhadakne Do' turns 8, Shefali talks about the emotional cake scene

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn enjoys with her friends at Beyonce’s Renaissance concert

Sports

Women's Jr Asia Cup: India register thrilling 2-1 win against Malaysia

Sports

Ponting wants India to field both Ashwin and Jadeja in WTC Final

News

Beyonce splurges around $2,500 at Chicken Shop for her pop-up event

News

Amber Heard to share 'her truth' about domestic abuse in explosive memoir

News

Tulsi Kumar releases ‘Bolo Na’: A Captivating Travel Song Infused with Folk Music, from her ‘Truly Konnected’ Series

Health & Lifestyle

Covid spread in over 70% of US households started with a child: Study

News

Priyanka Chopra attends Beyonce’s concert and shares unseen pictures

News

Kim Cattrall to return to 'SATC' spin-off, moves on from Sarah Jessica Parker feud

News

Kollam Sudhi – popular Malayalam actor dies in road accident

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 to come in 40mm, 44mm sizes: Report

Sports

Spanish gymnasts shine in closing day of World Challenge Cup in Israel

Sports

China misses bronze after Australia's buzzer beater at FIBA 3×3 World Cup

Sports

Ibrahimovic announces retirement from football

Sports

Iraq signs 2 contracts with Spanish La Liga to develop Iraqi football

Sports

Milan conquer Verona, Atalanta and Roma into Europa League

Technology

Google fixes Admin Console's issue affecting Workspace Administrators

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US