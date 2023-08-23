scorecardresearch
World Athletics Championships: Gianmarco Tamberi wins high jump gold; El Bakkali clinch 3,000m steeplechase title

By Agency News Desk
Budapest, Aug 23 (IANS) Olympic champion Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy won his first-ever world high jump title after a thrilling display here at the World Athletics Championships. The joint Olympic gold medallist made a first-time clearance at 3.36m, a world lead to take the gold on Tuesday. Olympic finalist JuVaughan Harrison, who failed at his first attempt, got the nod at his second to win the silver, his first global medal while the bronze medal went to Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim.

In the men’s 3,000 meters steeplechase the Olympic gold medallist Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco claimed his second consecutive world championship title as he held off world record holder and Olympic silver medallist Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia after clocking 8 minutes, 3.53 seconds.

Girma took his fourth consecutive global silver in 8:05.44 while Commonwealth Games champion Abraham Kibiwot was able to pip his teammate Leonard Kipkemoi Bett to the bronze with 8:11.98.

In the women’s 1500m, Faith Kipyegon led the track race from start to finish to retain her world title in an event she has already set the world record in this year.

Kipyegon was unchallenged by the field, winning in 3:54.87, Ethiopia’s Diribe Welteji slotted in for second, (3:55.69). Dutchwomen Sifan Hassan, who had already missed out on 10,000m gold by falling with just 10 metres left in the race, took the bronze, clocking 3:56.00.

–IANS

bc

4
