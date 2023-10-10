World Cup cricket: Delhi Police busts online betting racket, two bookies arrested

Delhi Police has busted an online betting racket and arrested two bookies for organising online betting during the ongoing World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and South Africa, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Sarabjeet (26) and Anubhav (25), both residents of Rohini area.

Police said that some persons were betting online in area Sector-16, Rohini Delhi during an ODI, Cricket World Cup match being played between Sri Lanka and South Africa.

“A police team was constituted and a raid was conducted on the premises where two persons namely Sarabjeet and Anubhav were found betting on the World Cup match,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu.

“The police team apprehended both the bookies. One laptop and six mobile phones were seized from the spot. Consequently, a case under relevant sections was registered,” the DCP added.