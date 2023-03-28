scorecardresearch
World Cup Shotgun C'ship: Indian skeet shooters bow out in qualification stage

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Indian skeet shooters bowed out at the qualification stage of both the women’s and men’s individual competition, at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun Championship at Larnaca, Cyprus.

Raiza Dhillon was the best Indian finisher overall, shooting a score of 114 for a 16th-place finish in the women’s skeet. London Olympics bronze medallist and six-time European champion Danka Bartekova of Slovakia won gold in the event.

Among the other Indian women in the fray, Parinaz Dhaliwal shot 108 for a 33rd place finish while Areeba Khan was further back in 40th with a score of 105, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) informed in a release on Tuesday.

In the men’s skeet, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa shot 116 to finish 33rd while Abhay Singh Sekhon was 74th with a tally of 108 hits. Man Singh shot 105 for an 86th-place finish.

Four of them, the pair of Raiza and Man and Areeba and Angad, will come back on Wednesday for the mixed team skeet competition.

–IANS

bsk

