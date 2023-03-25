scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

WPL 2023: Dropping Sciver-Brunt proved costly, admits Alyssa Healy after Warriorz lose in Eliminator

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Catches win matches, goes the saying in cricket and when a team spills a chance offered by a key batter in crucial knockout matches, it suffers something that the UP Warriors had to endure against Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 Eliminator here.

UP Warriorz’s English player Sophie Ecclestone dropped a skier as Mumbai Indians’ Nat Sciver-Brunt miscued a shot off Rajeshwari Gayakwad when the batter was on six. There were also a few more half-chances and dropped chances that didn’t go UP’s away as they lost to Mumbai Indians by six wickets and crashed out of the competition.

Handed an early reprieve, England’s Sciver-Brunt went on to slam an unbeaten 72 off 38 balls, hitting nine fours and two sixes, that helped Mumbai Indians to a massive 182/4 in 20 overs in the crucial knockout match. Spinner Issy Wong claimed a hat-trick during her haul of 4-15 as Mumbai Indians bowled out the Warriors for 110 in 17.4 overs for a dominant six-wicket win and a place in the final against Delhi Capitals.

UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy noted that they could have made a match of it if they had caught the catch offered by Nat Sciver-Brunt, who helped Mumbai Indians slam 32 runs from the last two overs with a flurry of fours and sixes.

“If we had caught Nat Sciver on 6, we could have had the match, we were outplayed with the bat, and couldn’t get momentum at all. We have been pretty good [at chase],” Healy said after the match on Friday night.

She said her team succumbed to the pressure and could not play their best cricket in the Eliminator.

“We haven’t played our best cricket today, we played our best against Mumbai last time,” said the UP Warriorz skipper remembering their win that ended Mumbai Indians’ unbeaten run in the group stage.

Healy was still happy with her team’s overall performance in WPL 2023. “Our strength in this whole tournament has been we’ve hung in there. I am really proud of the girls. It’s unfortunate we couldn’t make it to the final,” she said.

She said some areas of their game need fixing up.

“It’s not necessarily about winning the trophy but we would have been happy to get that. Some areas we’ll need to fix up. What we’ve got is something special at our franchise,” she said.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
What is Jay-Z’s net worth?
This May Also Interest You
News

What is Jay-Z’s net worth?

News

Kurt Cobain was killed, his widow needs to take lie detector test: Claims doc maker

News

Gwyneth Paltrow testifies in ski crash trial

News

'Rust' armourer seeks to block appointment of new prosecutor

News

T-Series announces its audio-series ‘Kissey Aur Kahani’ with its first story ‘College Ka Pehla Din’ written and narrated by KPJ!

Technology

Gordon Moore, Intel's co-founder and creator of Moore's law, passes away

Technology

ChatGPT bug may have exposed payment information of some users: OpenAI

Technology

Twitter Blue subscription users may hide their paid check marks soon

Sports

WGC Match Play: Asian challenge ends as five golfers bow out in group stage

Sports

Football: Casemiro calls for an end to rumours around Brazil coaching job

Sports

Euro 2024 Qualifiers: France thrash Netherlands, Belgium too win their opening match

Sports

WPL 2023: They have positive energy, Harmanpreet praises Mumbai Indians' youngsters after Eliminator win

Sports

1st T20I: Mohammad Nabi, bowlers help Afghanistan register a historic win against Pakistan

Health & Lifestyle

Rwanda heightens surveillance following outbreak of Marburg virus in Tanzania

Health & Lifestyle

Global campaigners renew call for sustainable financing to eliminate TB in Africa

Health & Lifestyle

Malaysia sees rise in TB cases, moves to increase awareness

Health & Lifestyle

Tanzanian PM calls for joining forces to end tuberculosis

Health & Lifestyle

Tuberculosis remains key cause of ill health, death in South Africa

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US