'Wrestlers must get justice', demands Ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress leader Udit Raj were among the leaders who visited Jantar Mantar on Tuesday to extend their support to the protesting wrestlers.

Top Indian wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik are protesting against Wrestling Federation Of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually assaulting women wrestlers.

They are demanding that FIR must be registered against Singh.

Speaking to reporters, Hooda said, “These wrestlers have made the nation proud. They should have been in stadiums today, and practising there to make the country proud, why are they forced to sit at Jantar Mantar today? This is a serious question, and allegations raised by them should be probed and they must get justice.”

Earlier, sources in WFI said that Brij Bhushan may hold a press conference in the evening. But when IANS visited the WFI office, there was no one present.

Sources said that Brij Bhushan was present in the office, however, refused to talk to the media.

On Monday, the meeting between Sports Authority of India (SAI) Deputy Director General Shiv Sharma and protesting wrestlers failed to yield results as the grapplers were not satisfied with the response of the official.

The 30-minute meeting was attended by Vinesh and other representatives. However, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik kept themselves aside during the talks.

Talking to reporters, Shiv Sharma said, “I came here to talk to them. I will convey the message further to the government. I hope everything is sorted out soon.”

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS).
