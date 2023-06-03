scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

WTC Final: County Championship stint will be very helpful leading into clash against India, says Marnus Labuschagne

By Agency News Desk

London, June 3 (IANS) Australia’s top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne is confident his time at playing the County Championship for Glamorgan this year will prove to be very helpful for him ahead of the World Test Championship final against India, set to happen from June 7-11 at The Oval.

Labuschagne has been in England for the last two months with an eye to acclimatise to the conditions for the WTC final and upcoming Ashes series through his stint at Glamorgan, amassing 504 runs, including two centuries.

“I have been coming back for five years now. It is just part of my normal routine of coming here. I love coming here, I love playing County cricket, I love the team at Glamorgan, I enjoy it so much otherwise I wouldn’t be coming back. It just helps that this year is a Test Championship Final and Ashes year so it is very helpful for leading into the series,” Labuschagne was quoted as saying by ICC.

Labuschagne is aiming to produce a better performance at number three in a country which gave a new lease of life to his Test career by coming over as a concussion substitute for Steve Smith at Lord’s in 2019.

“Naturally, anyone that is batting No.3 for Australia is going to have responsibility. Even in 2019 (last time in England for Ashes) it was my responsibility, it was my job to score runs and if I didn’t score runs they would find someone else to do my job and I don’t think that changes. It is about finding ways to score runs and contribute to the side in as many games as I can,” he added.

Labuschagne enters the one-off clash against India at The Oval as the top-ranked Test batter. He managed only one half-century during the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India away from home as Australia lost the series 2-1.

“Two months ago we played against India, so in terms of seeing them and knowing their actions and what they do we are pretty clear on that. With the Dukes ball in their hand they are going to be able to showcase their skills a lot more,” he concluded.

–IANS

nr/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Top 5 versatile tablets under Rs 50K in India
Next article
Elliot Page says as an A-list actor offered sex to make him straight
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Odisha train tragedy: Indian sports fraternity expresses grief, offers condolences to victims

News

Rajniesh Duggall talks about his international debut with 'Postcards'

News

Abdu Rozik to join Shiv Thakare in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' adventure

Sports

David Warner plans to retire from Test cricket at SCG against Pakistan next year

Technology

Google rolling out new viewer mode in Meet

Sports

Rybakina withdraws from French Open due to illness

Health & Lifestyle

TN's Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme featured in article on WHO website

News

CarryMinati announces charity stream for Odisha train accident

News

Amol Parashar talks about his first ever dance performance in 'Nausikhiye'

Sports

Igor Stimac condoles victims of Odisha train accident

Sports

WTC Final: Culture right now in Indian team is really good, feels Ajinkya Rahane

Sports

Faith Kipyegon breaks women's 1,500m world record in Florence

Sports

Uruguay boss Bielsa names 14 newcomers for friendlies

Technology

Apple's AR headset may enter mass production in October

Sports

West Indies, UAE start World Cup qualifier preparation with historic bilateral series

News

Lady Gaga on mental health benefits of make-up: 'Sometimes it lifts my spirits'

News

Varun Dhawan is all geared up for the last schedule of spyverse 'Citadel'

Sports

WTC Final: Coming back to the Test team after 18-19 months is really special, says Ajinkya Rahane

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US