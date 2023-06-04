scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

WTC Final: India begin practice at The Oval for marquee clash against Australia

By Agency News Desk

London, June 4 (IANS) Ahead of the World Test Championship final against Australia, the Indian Test team on Sunday commenced their practice session at The Oval. India will play Australia at The Oval in the much-awaited WTC final from June 7 to 11.

The BCCI shared the picture of the side hitting the ground running at the iconic venue. “Hello from the Oval,” it said in a tweet.

On May 25, the BCCI had said via its official Twitter handle that Indian team members like Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur along with head coach Rahul Dravid and other support staff members had begun practicing at the picturesque Arundel Castle Cricket Club in Arundel town.

On May 29, it shared pictures of talismanic batter Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin engaged in practice and chats with support staff members at Arundel.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and young Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, a reserve player, joined the practice session from May 30. On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Mohammad Shami, KS Bharat and Ajinkya Rahane linked up with the team on June 1 after featuring in the IPL final in Ahmedabad, followed by Mohammed Shami joining practice on June 2.

India, then led by Kohli, had finished as runners-up in the inaugural WTC cycle after losing the title clash to Kane Williamson’s New Zealand by eight wickets at Rose Bowl in Southampton in 2021.

With Rohit set to captain the Test team on overseas soil for the first time, India will be aiming to go one step further through their second straight WTC final appearance against Australia at The Oval, who will be hosting a Test match in June for the very first time.

The final will mark the end of the second edition of the WTC, which was introduced in 2019 to add context to matches in the longest format of the game. The winners of the WTC Final will take home a purse of 1.6 million dollars while the losers will get 800,000 dollars.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav.

Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav

–IANS

nr/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
US to temporarily import Chinese cancer drug to ease shortage
Next article
'Scoop' actor Prashanth Goswami to share screen with Siddharth Malhotra, Disha Patani in 'Yodha'
This May Also Interest You
News

Chiranjeevi refutes rumours of cancer, blames media for irresponsible reporting

Technology

Microsoft adds new phone photos feature in File Explorer

News

OTT platforms warned

News

'Scoop' actor Prashanth Goswami to share screen with Siddharth Malhotra, Disha Patani in 'Yodha'

Health & Lifestyle

US to temporarily import Chinese cancer drug to ease shortage

Sports

No anxiety leading into the Ashes, very comfortable with what I'm doing right now: Stuart Broad

Technology

WhatsApp to bring iPad support as companion device

Technology

Android 13 available on 15% of active devices, Android 11 on top

Health & Lifestyle

New combination therapy cuts risk of breast cancer returning by 25%

Sports

FIFA U20 WC: Italy see off Colombia to advance to third successive semifinal

News

'Asur 2' creator reveals show didn't have writers' room initially

Sports

LPL: Looking forward to have a great experience with Colombo Strikers, says Babar Azam

Sports

McCollum wanted to bat with protective boot to help McBrine hit a hundred, reveals Balbirnie

Sports

FIFA U20 WC: Debutants Israel knockout Brazil to enter semifinal

News

Lily-Rose Depp 'avoided' The Weeknd while filming 'The Idol' due to method acting

News

Oscar Isaac wants Pedro to join 'Spider-Verse' as a 'cranky, old Spider-Person'

Technology

Artifact's new feature to let AI rewrite headline of clickbait article

Health & Lifestyle

Threat of pandemics far from over: Minister Bharati Pawar at G20 meet

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US