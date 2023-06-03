WTC final should be at least a three-game series, feels David Warner

Beckenham (England), June 3 (IANS) Star Australian batter David Warner feels that the World Test Championship (WTC) final should be played as a three-Test series instead of a one-off game.

Australia will take on India in the WTC final at The Oval from June 7-11.

“I think it’s great. I have been — I won’t say critical — but I do think it should be at least a three-game series with Test cricket only. You play two years of good cricket, then you play on a neutral venue against an opposition. We’ve all played here before but [this game is] not against the same [host] nation,” Warner was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“It’s a great reward for the two best teams. Two world-class bowling attacks bowling with a Dukes ball on foreign land. It’s great and we’re excited for that,” he added.

However, it is unlikely that Warner’s wish will become reality anytime soon, due to an increasingly cramped calendar.

Last week, the ICC’s general manager cricket, Wasim Khan said that though there is constant review of the structure, the current feedback from members was that the league and one-off final was “continuing to work as it is”.

Notably, members have committed to the league and final for the next eight-year cycle.

