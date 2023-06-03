scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

WTC final should be at least a three-game series, feels David Warner

By Agency News Desk

Beckenham (England), June 3 (IANS) Star Australian batter David Warner feels that the World Test Championship (WTC) final should be played as a three-Test series instead of a one-off game.

Australia will take on India in the WTC final at The Oval from June 7-11.

“I think it’s great. I have been — I won’t say critical — but I do think it should be at least a three-game series with Test cricket only. You play two years of good cricket, then you play on a neutral venue against an opposition. We’ve all played here before but [this game is] not against the same [host] nation,” Warner was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“It’s a great reward for the two best teams. Two world-class bowling attacks bowling with a Dukes ball on foreign land. It’s great and we’re excited for that,” he added.

However, it is unlikely that Warner’s wish will become reality anytime soon, due to an increasingly cramped calendar.

Last week, the ICC’s general manager cricket, Wasim Khan said that though there is constant review of the structure, the current feedback from members was that the league and one-off final was “continuing to work as it is”.

Notably, members have committed to the league and final for the next eight-year cycle.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Athletics: 'There's still more to come', says Kipyegon after setting women's 1500m world record
Next article
Forwards Halicharan Narzary, Rohit Danu to leave Hyderabad FC
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Forwards Halicharan Narzary, Rohit Danu to leave Hyderabad FC

Sports

Athletics: 'There's still more to come', says Kipyegon after setting women's 1500m world record

Sports

Nadal out for at least five months after hip operation (ld)

Sports

French Open: Ruud beats Zhizhen to seal his spot in fourth round

Sports

Indian Open of Surfing: Teenagers Kishore Kumar, Kamali Moorthy win double on first day

Sports

KIUG 2022: Panjab University regain crown as Guru Nanak Dev University fall short on final day

Sports

Junior Shooting World Cup: Sainyam gives India a golden start in Germany

Sports

Rahul Bheke extends Mumbai City FC stay by one year

Sports

Thailand Open 2023: India's challenge ends after Lakshya Sen bows out in semis

Sports

French Open: Varillas reaches last 16 with win over Hurkacz, makes history for Peru

Health & Lifestyle

From Bhiwani's bylanes to London's Nehru Centre, a journey with strokes

News

CarryMinati announces charity stream for Odisha train accident

Sports

National Motorcycle Racing: Rajiv Sethu makes winning debut in new category; Mathana Kumar shines

News

Goa Environmental Film Festival kicks off with 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Sports

Josh Tongue retained as England name unchanged 16-player squad for first two Ashes Tests

Sports

GPBL Season 2: Teams auction on June 10, players' trade set for July 22

Sports

More games give us a chance to try out plenty of things: Igor Stimac

Sports

'I'm really upset': Rybakina withdraws from French Open due to illness (ld)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US