300 mn Vi users move to Ericsson charging system in India, biggest globally

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Swedish telecommunications giant Ericsson on Monday said it has completed the charging consolidation programme for Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) in India that will help the telecom company enhance customer experience and launch new products and services at a faster pace in the 5G era.

Implemented through the pandemic, the project is one of the first-of-its-kind globally and enabled migration and consolidation for over 300 million Vi subscribers capacity on Ericsson Charging system.

Ericsson replaced three existing Online Charging Solutions (OCS) with Ericsson Charging as the single OCS solution across the country.

“This future-proof and flexible solution will not only enhance customer experience but will also enable us to launch new products and services at a faster pace. In addition, this solution enables us to control credit while letting users control their costs through flexible packaging, bonuses and discounts,” said Jagbir Singh, CTO, Vodafone Idea Ltd.

With this, Vi now has a simplified prepaid charging stack, which brings uniformity of architecture in Charging and data Policy and Charging Rules Function (PCRF), customer experience, life cycle management, product modelling and configuration, features and functions.

The project successfully navigated risks and complexities across multi-vendor network integrations and IT integrations, enabling streamlining and rationalisation of business configurations, said the companies.

“Ericsson’s end-to-end network and IT experience combined with our deep understanding of customer specific needs enables us to offer tailored solutions to Vi,” said Amarjeet Singh, Vice President, Sales, West India, Ericsson.

“Ericsson Charging will help Vi reduce its OPEX, create new advanced product offerings and superior customer experience,” Singh added.

Ericsson Charging is a scalable, flexible solution, enabling real-time convergent charging, policy control, decoupling and fast service creation.

–IANS

na/prw

