scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

91% Indian firms faced ransomware attacks in 2022: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) Information security company, CyberArk, on Sunday said that more than 91 per cent of the Indian organisations experienced ransomware attacks in 2022 while 55 per cent of the affected organisations reported paying up twice or more to allow recovery, signalling that they were likely victims of double extortion campaigns.

CyberArk, in its report said that Indian organisations experienced growing cyber debt in 2022 where security spending over the pandemic period lagged investment in broader digital business initiatives.

In 2023, levels of cyber debt are expected to rise as a result of an economic downturn, increased staff turnover, a drop in consumer spending, and an uncertain global environment.

“New environments create new identities and, consequently, compromising identities will remain the most preferred method for attackers to evade cyber defences and gain access to critical data and assets,” said Rohan Vaidya, regional director, India & SAARC, CyberArk.

Moreover, the report showed that all (100 per cent) organisations in India expect identity-related compromise this year, stemming from economic-driven cutbacks, geopolitical factors, cloud adoption and hybrid working.

About 84 per cent said that this will happen as part of a digital transformation initiative such as cloud adoption or legacy app migration.

Nearly 61 per cent of security professionals expect AI-enabled threats to affect their organisation in 2023, with AI-powered malware cited as the top concern.

Further, the report said that about 92 per cent of organisations feel code/malware injection into their software supply chain is one of the biggest security threats their organisations face.

“Business transformation, driven by digital and cloud initiatives, continues to result in a surge in new enterprise identities. While attackers are constantly innovating, compromising identities remains the most effective way to circumvent cyber defences and access sensitive data and assets,” said Matt Cohen, chief executive officer, CyberArk.

Credential access remains the number one risk for respondents (cited by 45 per cent), followed by defence evasion (34 per cent), execution (34 per cent), initial access (31 per cent) and privilege escalation (26 per cent).

–IANS

shs/dan/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' first look brings together water, fire, earth, air
Next article
Google rolling out new zoom settings in Slides
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Sri Lanka grants over 100 EV import permits to migrant workers

Technology

Google rolling out new zoom settings in Slides

News

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' first look brings together water, fire, earth, air

Sports

Indonesia Open: India's Satwik/Chirag script history with men's doubles title

Technology

Google Album Archive going away next month

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out screen-sharing feature for video calls on iOS beta

News

Two dead, three injured in shooting at EDM fest featuring top acts (Ld)

News

Kim Kardashian congratulates sister Kourtney for 'Baby #7'

News

'The Archies' first look is glimpse of Riverdale, young love, and rock & roll

News

Vidyut pauses shooting for 'Crakk' to pose for pics with third gender fans

Health & Lifestyle

The rebellion play: Gujarat's 'Voh Ladkiyon Wala Natak' challenges the norm

Sports

Sevilla midfielder Fernando on Vasco radar

Technology

Centre to hold meetings with stakeholders over glitches in MCA-21 portal

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja Bhatt wants freedom in love, Jia and Hadid get flirty

News

FIR lodged against team of 'Adipurush'

News

Malayalam actor Poojapura Ravi passes away at 86

Sports

Babita Phogat refutes claims of Sakshi Malik and Satyawart, calls them Congress puppets (Ld)

News

Karan-Drisha wedding : Bride steps in stunning in red as first pictures appear

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US