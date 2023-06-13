scorecardresearch
All about Breaking Point, that ran controversial Dorsey interview

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) American political news and opinion series Breaking Points has made headlines in India for its controversial interview on former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who in an exploratory remark, claimed that India had put pressure on the micro-blogging platform.

Launched in June 2021, Breaking Points is created and hosted by American political commentator and media host Krystal Ball and Indian-American Saagar Enjeti.

Both Ball and Enjeti were former hosts of American newspaper The Hill’s Rising — a daily news and opinion web series.

Breaking Points’s audio-only podcast is available on Spotify, and its video programme is available on various platforms like YouTube (981,000 subscribers), and Rumble (334 followers).

The hosts, one left-leaning anchor (Ball) and one right-leaning anchor (Enjeti), claims that the thrice a week programme is “fearless anti-establishment”.

The podcast and videos feature commentary and analysis of political news and current events, in-studio interviews with journalists, politicians, campaign staff and surrogates, political advisors and strategists, and members of the news media, and occasional live-analysis segments.

In the latest interview featured on Breaking Points’s Youtube channel, late on Monday, Dorsey said that the Indian government threatened that Twitter will be shut down and raids will be conducted on employees’ homes.

He said that the threats came as Twitter refused to comply with the government’s demands to block accounts during the farmers’ protests in early 2021.

Meanwhile, the government has refuted the claims and called it an “outright lie” and that no one went to jail nor was Twitter shut down in the country.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
