scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Apollo Tyres' 2nd Digital Innovation Centre to come up in Hyderabad

By News Bureau

Hyderabad, Jan 17 (IANS) Apollo Tyres Ltd has announced the launch of a Digital Innovation Centre in Hyderabad in partnership with the Telangana government.

This will be the second Digital Innovation Centre for Apollo Tyres, after the first one in London.

As part of the company’s digital strategy to implement Industry 4.0, the Digital Innovation Centre (DIC) will use new age technologies like IoT, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Block Chain to help develop and deliver new business models and market leading customer service.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed on Tuesday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum at Davos.

The DIC will drive significant efficiency gains and agility in company’s supply chain, in addition to transforming manufacturing efficiencies and helping achieve the sustainability goals.

Telangana’s Principal Secretary, IT and Industries & Commerce, Jayesh Ranjan and Apollo Tyres Ltd Vice Chairman and MD, Neeraj Kanwar signed the MoU in the presence of Telangana IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao, and Telangana’s Special Secretary, Investment Promotions and External Relations, Dr E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy.

Minister KTR said Telangana has a vibrant innovation ecosystem, with world-class organisations such as T-Hub, We Hub and T-Works enabling innovative ideas. “Therefore, Telangana and Hyderabad are the perfect choice for Apollo Tyres’ Digital Innovation Centre,” he said.

“Digitalisation is one of the key pillars for achieving our FY26 vision; setting up of this Digital Innovation Centre, along with the one in London, is part of our digital strategy,” Kanwar said.

–IANS

ms/vd

Previous article
Delhi HC asks makers of movie 'Faraaz' to settle dispute with petitioners
Next article
Dia Mirza shares rare sighting of Himalayan Marmot during film shoot
This May Also Interest You
News

Dia Mirza shares rare sighting of Himalayan Marmot during film shoot

News

Delhi HC asks makers of movie 'Faraaz' to settle dispute with petitioners

Sports

Shreyas Iyer ruled out of New Zealand ODIs due to a back injury

News

'MasterChef India': 'Food Pyramid Challenge' comes as shock to contestants

News

'MasterChef India': 'Food Pyramid Challenge' comes as shock to contestants

News

Urvashi Dholakia gets candid about playing bold, powerful character in 'Avaidh'

News

'BB16': Tina walks out after Shalin says he is no more interested in them

Technology

Global chip revenue reaches $602 bn last year: Report

News

5 days ahead of release, 'Pathaan' advance bookings open on Jan 20

Technology

Brand will be 'all-electric' in future, says Harley-Davidson CEO

News

Akashdeep Sabir says 'Main Monica' is 'different from the clutter'

News

Akashdeep Sabir says 'Main Monica' is 'different from the clutter'

News

Shweta Tripathi Sharma reveals why she uses 'battatawada' as social media handle

News

Shweta Tripathi Sharma reveals why she uses 'battatawada' as social media handle

News

'My TV journey is about hard work not hardships,' says Kajal Chauhan

Technology

Google Pixel Fold may feature 7.67-inch interior screen

Sports

Ministry of IT creating one consolidated view on skill games for all ministries, states

Sports

My father said 'Test has the real challenges': Ishan Kishan recalls moment of his maiden Test call-up

Sports

We should not put too much pressure on Suryakumar, says Yusuf Pathan

Sports

Aus Open: Andy Murray holds off Matteo Berrettini in five-set thriller

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US