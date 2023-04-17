scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

BetterPlace acquires Malaysia-based TROOPERS to empower gig workforce

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, April 17 (IANS) Frontline workforce management SaaS platform BetterPlace on Monday announced the acquisition of TROOPERS, Malaysias leading flexi talent solutions technology player.

The acquisition marks BetterPlace’s second major move this year, following its majority stake acquisition of blue-collar workforce fulfillment platform MyRobin in Indonesia earlier this year.

The acquisition, for which the financial details were not disclosed, of TROOPERS will accelerate its presence in the region and establish a stronger foothold in Southeast Asia, BetterPlace said in a statement.

It will integrate TROOPERS’ automated gig matching and rostering features into BetterPlace’s comprehensive SaaS platform.

“Southeast Asia is expected to see a significant growth in demand for gig workers in the next five years, with the gig economy growing by 31 per cent since 2017, well ahead of the growth in conventional workforce. In Malaysia alone, 84 per cent of hiring managers prefer hiring gig-workers,” said Pravin Agarwala, Co-Founder and Group CEO, BetterPlace.

TROOPERS, founded in 2017, has helped over 50,000 gig workers in Malaysia find gig opportunities since its inception.

“Majority of the gig workforce in Southeast Asia is informal, making it difficult for workers to discover supplementary jobs or increase their earning potential. Additionally, workers may not have the necessary skills to match growing enterprise requirements,” said Joshua Tan, Co-Founder and CEO, TROOPERS.

BetterPlace develops cutting-edge, tech-driven solutions that enable enterprises to be future-ready. The company’s AI-powered enterprise platform provides robust matchmaking capabilities for companies seeking skilled candidates for gig and full-time positions.

Founded in 2015, BetterPlace has over 30 million workers on the platform and over 1,100 companies as clients.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Faith Thomas, the first Aboriginal woman to play cricket for Australia, dies aged 90
This May Also Interest You
News

5 reasons why you can’t miss Nicolas Cage aka Dracula

Health & Lifestyle

Researchers link disturbed sleep with long Covid breathlessness

Sports

IPL 2023: Contrasting fifties from Axar, Warner take Delhi to 172 against Mumbai

Technology

Won't send my people to jail in India for violating laws: Musk on BBC docu ban

News

'Dance helped me fight depression': 'India's Best Dancer 3' contestant opens up

News

Gippy Grewal-starrer 'Carry on Jatta 3' teaser released

Health & Lifestyle

TN: Elderly, those with co-morbidities asked to wear masks as Covid surges

News

When Margot Robbie read 'Barbie' script, she thought it won't make it

Health & Lifestyle

Can Omicron and influenza co-infection turn deadly?

Sports

Super Cup football: Odisha FC's second-half blitz blows Aizawl FC away in group stage

News

'There's thin line between intimate & vulgar,' says Zayn Ibad Khan of 'Aashiqana'

Health & Lifestyle

Vietnam to ramp up polio vaccination amid high risk

Technology

LockBit ransomware group may target Mac devices

News

Hrithik Roshan’s security pushes delivery boy as he tries taking selfie with actor

Technology

Hyundai Motor announces new SUV 'EXTER' in India

News

Simron Upadhyay on her role: Noor is a very coming of age character

News

Aneri Vajani on role in 'Shehar Mai Bewafa': It was fun to play a part that demanded subtly negative vibe

Sports

Athletics: Jamaican sprint icon Fraser-Pryce confirms participation in Kip Keino Classic

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US