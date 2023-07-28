scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Call of Duty players being infected with self-spreading malware

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 28 (IANS) Players of an old Call of Duty game are being infected by hackers with a worm that automatically spreads in online lobbies.

On June 26, a player of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 warned other players on a Steam forum that hackers “attack using hacked lobbies,” and advised using an antivirus, reports TechCrunch.

It looks like the malware mentioned in the thread is on the malware online repository VirusTotal.

Another player claimed to have analysed the malware and said in the same forum thread that the malware seems to be a worm, based on a number of text strings inside the malware.

The presence of those strings in the malware, which suggests a worm, was confirmed by a game industry insider who asked to remain anonymous because they were prohibited from speaking to the press.

Neil Wood, spokesperson of Activision, which released the game in 2009, referenced a tweet posted by the company from the ‘Call of Duty Updates’ account on Thursday that indirectly mentioned the malware.

“Multiplayer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009) on Steam was brought offline while we investigate reports of an issue,” the tweet read.

It is still unclear why the hackers are spreading this malware.

The malware is a worm since it seems to automatically spread from one infected gamer to another through online lobbies.

“This means the hackers must have found and are exploiting one or multiple bugs in the game to execute malicious code on the other players’ computers,” the report said.

–IANS

aj/svn

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Zim Afro T10: Joburg Buffaloes defeat Harare Hurricanes by 9 wkts, finish 2nd in league stage
Next article
UEFA Conference League: Maccabi Tel Aviv down Petrocub Hincesti; Hapoel Beer Sheva beat Penevezys in qualifiers
This May Also Interest You
Sports

UEFA Conference League: Maccabi Tel Aviv down Petrocub Hincesti; Hapoel Beer Sheva beat Penevezys in qualifiers

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Joburg Buffaloes defeat Harare Hurricanes by 9 wkts, finish 2nd in league stage

Technology

Dismembered remains of missing millionaire crypto influencer found in suitcase

Sports

CLOSE-IN: A captain’s regrettable outburst. What about the umpires? (IANS column)

Technology

Twitter to make dark mode default: Musk

Technology

Samsung eyes record foldable sales in India with tapping new & existing users

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Durban Qalandars beat Bulawayo Braves by seven runs

Sports

1st ODI: 'Thought to give chance to guys who haven't played a lot…', says Rohit on India's batting rejig

Sports

Ashes 2023, 5th Test: Bowlers give Australia advantage against England on Day 1

Technology

Parliamentary panel suggests formation of regulatory body on cyber security

Sports

1st ODI: Kuldeep, Jadeja and Ishan star in India's five-wicket win over West Indies (ld)

Sports

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya undergoes knee surgery, to miss rest of 2023 season

Sports

1st ODI: Ishan Kishan top-scores with 52 as India beat West Indies by five wickets

Sports

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson joins Al Ettifaq

Sports

UTT: Manush shocks World No. 17 Quadri; Puneri Paltan Table Tennis qualify for semis

Technology

WhatsApp adds faster way to send short videos in chats

Sports

1st ODI: My rhythm wasn't very well last year, but now it's coming out very well, says Kuldeep Yadav

Sports

Torneo del Centenario 2023: India women's hockey team plays out 2-2 draw against Spain

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US