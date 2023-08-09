scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Chandrayaan 3: Vikram can make soft-landing on Moon’s surface even with engine failure, says ISRO chief

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, Aug 9 (IANS) Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S. Somanath on Tuesday said that Vikram, the lander of India’s third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3, is due to make a soft landing on the surface of the Moon on August 23 and will do this even in case of engine failure.

Participating in a talk on “Chandrayaan-3: Bharat’s Pride Space Mission” organised by NGO Disha Bharat, he maintained that the soft landing will be ensured even if all the sensors and two of its engines fail to work.

The biggest challenge before the ISRO team is to make a horizontal Vikram land vertically on the lunar surface, he added.

“Once the lander separates from the orbiter, it will move horizontally. Following a series of manoeuvres, the Vikram will be brought to a vertical stance to ensure safe landing on Moon,” Somnath stated.

“The ability to transfer from horizontal to vertical direction is the trick that has to be played. Here only we had problems last time,” he added.

The ISRO had failed to get its lander touchdown safely on the Moon’s surface during Chandrayaan-2 endeavour, the ISRO chief said, adding that the design of the lander ‘Vikram’ is made to ensure that it handles the failures.

“If everything fails, all sensors stop working and nothing works, still Vikram, the lander will make a soft-landing provided that propulsion system works well,” he said.

The mission Chandrayan-3 began on July 14 and after blasted into space, it entered lunar orbit on August 5. There will be three more de-orbiting manoeuvres on August 9, 14, and 16 till its orbit reduces to 100 km x 100 km from the Moon.

This will be done to bring it closer to the Moon, so that it lands on the surface of the Moon on August 23. A lander propulsion module separation exercise would be launched subsequently soon after lander deboost, a process which slows down the craft, which will be followed by landing on lunar surface on August 23, the ISRO chief said.

He also maintained that it is a challenge to ensure that lesser fuel is consumed. The ISRO team this time ensured that Vikram makes an attempt for proper landing even as there are some variations in calculations, he added.

–IANS

mka/vd

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Offices across South India declare holiday on Aug 10, release date of Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer'
This May Also Interest You
News

Offices across South India declare holiday on Aug 10, release date of Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer'

Sports

IND vs WI: Suryakumar, Tilak help India beat WI by 7 wickets to keep series alive

Sports

Women's World Cup: First-half blitz sends France to quarters as they beat Morocco 4-0

Sports

‘Not an easy place to tour for reasons like this’, says Ashwin as ground staff fails to draw a 30-yard circle in 3rd T20I

News

Noted Malayalam director Siddique dies of heart attack at 68

Sports

Manoj Tiwary makes a U-turn, comes out of retirement for one more season

News

Asha Bhosle to perform in Dubai on her 90th birthday on Sept 8

Sports

AIFF President Kalyan Choubey hails India's participation in Merdeka after 22 years

Sports

IND vs WI: Rovman Powell's quickfire unbeaten 40 lifts West Indies to 159/5

News

'Jai Jai Radha Raman Hari Bol' is about love between mother & child

News

Faria Abdullah went 500 feet deep inside real mine to shoot ‘The Jengaburu Curse’ scenes

Sports

With quality players coming, India need to figure out which way they want to go in T20Is: Robin Uthappa

Health & Lifestyle

CEPI partners with Gennova to develop mRNA vax tech against 'Disease X'

Sports

BCCI paid Rs 1,159 cr income tax in 2021-22, 37 pc higher than previous fiscal

News

Sushmita Sen comforted child artiste during shooting for ‘Taali’

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Mumbai City blank Jamshedpur FC 5-0 for second consecutive win

News

'Hu Ane Tu' trailer brings alive the concept of 'Jugaad'

News

Nickelback cancels Mississippi tour due to Chad Kroeger’s throat problems

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US